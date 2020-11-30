David Iacono may be just 18-years-old, but he already has nearly a decade of work experience. The talented actor made his on screen debut in 2011 and within just a few years he was earning recurring roles. His biggest break to date came when he cast as Bo Orlovin the Netflix series, Grand Army. Even though his character isn’t one of the main students featured in the show, his performance has still been getting him lots of attention. David’s versatile acting skills allow him the ability to play a variety of characters and he brings something special to each one. David will also have a recurring role in the upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about David Iacono.
1. He Started His Career As A Model
Even outside of his work as an actor, David is no stranger to being in front of the camera. When he was still a baby, his mom thought he was so cute that she decided to get him into acting. As time went on, the transition into acting came very naturally for him.
2. He’s A Brooklyn Native
There are a lot of things that David and Bo (his character in Grand Army) don’t have in common, but one similarity they do share is the fact that they were both born and raised in Brooklyn. He is a proud native of the Marine Park neighborhood and is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.
3. He Hopes To Work Behind The Scenes Some Day
Acting is the thing that David has been focusing most of his attention on, but it’s not the only thing he wants to do. He eventually hopes to go to filmmaking school and says that he would “love to get into directing, writing, and editing because I’ve always had a passion for those as well.”
4. He Is Proud Of How Grand Army Tackles Real Life Issues
One of the things that has made Grand Army so popular is that it touches on lots of serious and sometimes uncomfortable issues that many teenagers deal with in real life. While those things aren’t always easy to watch, David is proud of the way the show tells its story and he thinks that viewers can learn a lot by tuning in.
5. He Already Knows Who He Would Want To Play Him In A Movie
Have you ever thought about who you would want to play if anyone were to ever make a movie about your life? David has thought about this and he already knows exactly who he wants to have the role: Adam Sandler. However, since Sandler is nearly 40 years older than David, it might be a tough match.
6. He’s A Big Jim Carrey Fan
Grand Army may be a very serious drama series, but it’s actually comedy that has always sparked David’s interest. During an interview with Pop Culturalist, David said “I’ve always been drawn to more comedic actors like Jim Carrey. I always really, really looked up to him because he has such a wide range…Jim Carrey as an actor introduced me to the idea that comedy is sometimes more difficult to portray than something dramatic because you have to be so truthful in order to accurately get somebody to laugh or genuinely get somebody to laugh.”
7. He Loves The Outdoors
David spends a lot of time working, but when he does get a chance to take a break he loves to spend his free time enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. After all, sometimes there’s nothing better than breathing in some fresh air and appreciating a nice day. Some of his favorite outdoor activities include hiking and swimming.
8. He Was In What Would You Do?
What Would You Do? is a hidden camera series that puts people in awkward and/or controversial situations to see if they’re speak up or let something bad happen right before their eyes. David made several appearances on the show between 2016 and 2018 as an actor in various skits.
9. Jersey Shore Is His Guilty Pleasure
We all have at least one show that people would never guess we’d watch, and David is no exception. In his interview with Pop Culturalist, David shared that Jersey Shore is his favorite guilty pleasure show. Ironically though, David was only about 7-years-old when Jersey Shore premiered in 2009.
10. He Loves Photography
David has spent a lot of time in front of the camera as a model , but he’s also very comfortable behind it. He has a natural eye for capturing beauty and photography has been a hobby of his for years. He loves exploring different areas and taking pictures of the things he sees.