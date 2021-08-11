There are countless talented actors in the entertainment industry who don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve. Anyone who has seen David Maldonado’s work would probably agree that he is one of them. David has been acting for the last 20 years, and during that time he has gotten the opportunity to be part of a wide variety of projects. He has also gotten to work with lots of very well-known people along the way, and he’s earned lots of respect in the process. His latest role in the new Hulu series Reservation Dogs has given him yet another chance to share his talents with the world. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about David Maldonado.
1. He’s From Louisiana
David was born and raised in a relatively small town in Louisiana called New Iberia. The area is well-known for its Cajun culture. Although David is very proud of where he’s from and his roots continue to play a big role in who he is. However, he currently lives in Texas. It’s unclear if he’s ever lived in Los Angeles or New York.
2. He Has Theater Experience
Those who are familiar with David’s work probably know him best from the TV and film projects he’s done. However, many don’t realize that he has also done his thing on the stage. He has been a part of several productions including It’s a Wonderful Life and You Can’t Take it With You. That said, he has focused most of his attention on on-screen work.
3. He’s A Family Man
With all of the time and effort David has put into his career, some people may think that it’s the most important thing in his life. In reality, though, nothing means more to him than family. He has been happily married to a woman named Lori since 1999 and they have two children together.
4. He Loves The Outdoors
David is an outdoors kind of guy and he loves doing a variety of outdoor activities with his family. Some of his favorite things include going fishing, hiking, and exploring. Being outside has become a great way for David to relax and disconnect from his work.
5. He’s A Notre Dame Fan
When it comes to professional football, all of the Louisiana residents out there will be happy to know that David is a fan of the New Orleans Saints. However, when it comes to college sports, David is about Notre Dame all the way. He loves the team and watches them play as often as he can.
6. He Likes To Live A Low-Key Life
With the amount of success David has had in his career, he could easily spend more time in the spotlight if he wanted to. However, has never been the type of person who is obsessed with the idea of being a celebrity. Instead, he enjoys living a quiet life with his family and keeping the public out of his business. His decision to remain mostly private seems to have worked out very well for him.
7. He Likes Taking Pictures
Acting isn’t the only way David likes to express himself and it’s certainly not the only thing he’s good at. David is a natural when it comes to snapping pictures and he especially loves to capture beautiful images from his outdoor adventures. He also loves to share the pictures he takes on social media.
8. He Was In A Video Game
David has gotten lots of awesome opportunities over the years, and one of them was the chance to be in a video game. He had a voice role in the 2004 video game Kohan II: Kings of War. Although that was his only video game credit, he has also done other voice roles.
9. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
There’s no denying the fact that David is a naturally talented person, but he has also put in a lot of work to get where he is today. Even though he didn’t study in a traditional drama program, David attended the University of Louisiana-Lafayette where he earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies with a focus in theater.
10. He Has More Than 90 Acting Credits
If you take one look at David’s acting resume, you’ll probably be very impressed by the amount of work he’s done. Since making his on-screen debut in 2001, David has earned 91 acting credits – this includes voice roles and the few projects he currently has in the works. If he continues working at the pace he’s been going, there’s no doubt that he’ll eventually reach 100 credits.