10 Things You Didn’t Know About David Otunga

David Otunga is an American professional wrestler best known for his matches on the WWE. He has enjoyed a highly prolific professional career in wrestling, but his talents and abilities go far beyond his impressive skills in the ring. If you’re a fan of Otunga, then you may be surprised at the things we learned with a brief investigation into his career history. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about David Otunga.

1. His Birthday

Otunga was born in Elgin, Illinois on April 7, 1980. He is looking forward to a birthday soon and he will turn 40 years old. His mother is Billie, a European born educator and his father is Moses, with family origins in Kenya. David was raised by his parents with his other two siblings. He is the youngest. He was raised in Illinois and he attended Larkin High school.

2. David has an Ivy League education

Otunga graduated from high school then enrolled in classes at the University of Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the school. He took a break from school and spent some time working, but he didn’t stay out of the classroom for long. He was accepted to the prestigious Harvard Law School and earned ins degree in law in 2006.

3. He has an impressive work history

Otunga moved to New York City after completing his bachelor’s degree. He was hired at the Cognitive Neuroscience Center at Columbia University where he worked as a laboratory manager. After graduating from the Harvard Law School, he took and passed the Illinois bar exam, making him a full-fledged attorney. He was hired at the Sidley Austin law firm which is one of the largest in the nation. He worked as an attorney for the firm from May of 2005 until October of 2007.

4. He was a pro wrestler for 7 years

David launched his career in pro wrestling in 2008. He is one of the original members of the wrestling team called The Nexus, and he evolved with the group that was called The New Nexus and he is the sole member who stayed with this group throughout its duration. Other members of the team included Michael McGillicutty and John Cena. He retired from professional wrestling in 2015.

5. Otunga moved into a new job with WWE

Currently, David Otunga is employed as a commentator for WWE. After he left the ring, he went directly into a new area of the industry to accept a position as a commentator. Although he no longer wrestles professionally, he is still involved in the sport and he does so from the sidelines. Otunga has been a commentator since 2015 to the present.

6. David Otunga was an actor before he was a pro wrestler

Prior to turning professional wrestler, David Otunga tried his hand at acting. Although he had a promising career ahead of him as an attorney licensed to practice in the state of Illinois, he pursued his passion in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in the television sector of the industry in the short-lived television series “I Love New York,” playing the part of Punk. His first acting job was in a recurring role, which was a lucky break for him. He remained with the series until it ended in 2007. He went on to appear as himself in several WWE television series’ and specials. Otunga has a total of 26 credits in his acting portfolio and he is adding to them each new season.

7. He has also appeared in films

David was cast in the role of Officer Jake Devans in “The Call” in 2013. He also appeared as Tiny in “What Happened Last Night” in 2016. Other films include “Sandy Wexler” in 2017, “Last Call” in 2019 followed by “A Madea Family Funeral” the same year. He is also involved in a new film project currently for a title called “Mistaken” which is currently in the pre-production stage of development. Otunga is going strong in his acting career, juggling this with his job as a WWE commentator.

8. He is a family man

Otunga proposed to his then-girlfriend fellow actress and singer Jennifer Hudson in the fall of 2008. The couple welcomed their first child together into the world in August of 2009. They named their son David Daniel Otunga Jr., after his father. Complications made it necessary to deliver the baby through Caesarean section, but he was born at a healthy 7 pounds and 9 ounces. The couple split in 2017 and has had their share of difficulties but he has been there for his family when he is needed. Otunga is known for taking time off to spend with his family when he is needed at home. He recently went on hiatus from WWE to be with his wife during the Balfour murder trial. The

9. Otunga was a legal advisor for his wrestling partners

David helped several unhappy wrestlers in their plans to file a lawsuit against the chief operating officer of WWE, Triple H. John Laurinaitis advised him to assist the wrestlers in their suit. He met with Laurinaitis, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, Vickie Guerrero, Christian, and Dolph Ziggler to pursue the matter legally. He brought together a large group including the Divas, referees, and other wrestlers, to stage a walkout on Triple H along with a vote of no confidence for him in his role as RAW’s general manager.

10. David is pursuing multiple career lines

We visited Otunga’s Instagram page to find out what’s new in his life. We discovered that he has about 239,000 followers at last check. He has listed the activities that he is currently involved in and we can see that he is one busy man. He is still a Harvard Law lawyer, a WWE commentator, an actor, a single father, a fitness guru, he is actively involved in martial arts, and he is active in reality TV with his own YouTube channel.


