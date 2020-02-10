Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad and Stefano Come to Blows

Days of Our Lives are going to see that a lot more is happening this week, but there was a lot more going on last week. The week was a bold one with a lot happening. For one, we saw that both John and Marlena were taken. Gina has decided she will go out of her way and do things that will make John fall for her, and she’s not taking no for an answer. Unfortunately for her, she seems to think that the best thing to do is drug the man who she loves. He’s not into her, and that’s just how it will always be. Here is a woman who is awful and horrible, and here is a man who is everything but, and she has to know that she cannot do anything that will ever make him feel any differently about her. What’s up with all of these women going after men who don’t want to be with them?
The same goes for fake Steve/Stefano. He wants Marlena, but she’s not interested in him. So, let’s kidnap her and force her to love him, right? Wrong. There’s so much that is not right here, but hopefully Rafe and everyone else will find her and save her. And then there is Ciara, who is working so hard to find all the things she can to exonerate the man she loves. He’s about to break out of prison with Clyde, who might just be one of the worst people ever, so that’s bad news. On a bright note, though, there was a lot going on in terms of love last week. Xander and Sarah are good to go, Eric and Nicole are happy again, and Brady seems to have developed a bit of a soft spot for Kristin again.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Kristen kills Haley. Abigail, having witnessed, tries to get through to Kristen.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/tE3sKoKlKm
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 27, 2020
This is not going to end well for her, though.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Sarah says the words Xander has longed to hear, and Eric finally forgives Nicole. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ZHL61tSg0m
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 1, 2020
Right now things are taking a turn in the new week. Marlena has to do something to save the life of her husband. The man she loves more than anyone in the world is in jeopardy, and she has a choice to make. She has to do something that will work out for him so he cannot end up dead, and she’s going to do it. There will be nothing else that she can do, and we think that her choice is that she will end up being with Stefano and that will hurt John, but it will keep him alive. It’s a tough choice she’s in, and that’s something that will be very dissatisfying in so many ways. There’s a lot going on, and that’s a problem for everyone. Can they get through this in the future if they find a way to get back together? We don’t know.
Then there’s Stefano and Chad, who are not on good terms. Things are happening there that should not be happening, and they are going to spend this day coming to blows. Chad is not happy with his father and what has been going down lately, and that’s a problem that we cannot handle. There is so much that we want to see happening here, but we don’t know that it will. Stefano is nothing if not a difficult man with a lot of issues to face, and he’s showing that right now in his own selfish manner that is not anyone’s favorite.
