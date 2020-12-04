Teen Mom 2 has been a fixture on MTV for almost a decade. During that time, the show has scene a few cast members come and go. Briana DeJesus became the first new addition to the cast when she was added to the show in 2017, while she is the main cast member, her oldest daughter’s father, Devoin Austin, has made frequent appearances on the show. Although Devoin and Briana have maintained a decent relationship over the years, his absence as a father has caused a lot of strain. While Briana and her family continue to hope that he will step up and be a more consistent presence in his daughter’s life, some viewers have their doubts. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Devoin Austin from Teen Mom 2.
1. There’s Some Debate Over How To Pronounce His Name
If you’ve been watching Teen Mom 2 since Briana joined the show, you may have noticed that there’s a little bit of a discrepancy when it comes to how to pronounce Devoin’s name. Briana and her family pronounce it at Devon while Dr. Drew (and apparently Devoin’s family) pronounce it as Da-voyn.
2. He Doesn’t Post On Social Media Often
Most reality TV stars are very active on social media as a way to leverage the attention they get from being on TV. Devoin, however, doesn’t seem to be too interested in social media in building a strong social media presence. He has only posted on Instagram 16 times in the last two years.
3. He’s Been Arrested
For the most part it seems like Devoin has stayed out of trouble, but he did have a run in with the law back in 2014. According to an article in the Orlando Sentinel, Devoin and his then girlfriend were pulled over for driving with an illegal tag. They were then arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
4. He Isn’t On His Daughter’s Birth Certificate
Anyone who has been following Briana’s story since the 16 and Pregnant days knows that she and Devoin have had a rocky relationship for several years. He was almost entirely absent throughout her pregnancy which resulted in Briana deciding not to put his name on their daughter’s birth certificate.
5. He’s Gotten Into It With Briana On Social Media
Devoin may not spend much time posting pictures on his own social media, but he definitely isn’t shy about popping up when it’s time to share his opinion on something that’s going on on the show. On more than one occasion he has taken to social media to confront Briana over things she’s said on the show.
6. He’s A Private Person
Even though Devoin has had some very personal moments exposed on the show, he actually appears to be a pretty private person. Outside of what is shared about him on the show, Devoin hasn’t really revealed much information about himself. He never does interviews and his social media posts are pretty surface level.
7. He’s Gotten A Lot Of Love From Fans
Since making her debut on the show, Briana has been hard on Devoin for his inability to step up as a parent. Although he genuinely seems to be trying, he often falls short when it comes to spending time with his daughter and providing for her financially. While there are a lot of viewers who agree with Briana, there is also a large number of people who think that Devoin is a good father
8. Nova Is His Only Daughter
In the Teen Mom world it’s not uncommon for people on the show to have multiple children. Although Briana has another daughter in addition to her child with Devoin, Nova is his only child. As far as we can tell, he is single at the moment and he hasn’t expressed any interest in wanting any more children.
9. He’s A Chef
Devoin’s job has been a major point of stress in his relationship with Briana. There have been several times over the years where he hasn’t had stable employment which impacted his ability to take care of Nova. These days, however, he appears to be working as a chef at a local restaurant.
10. He Claims He Doesn’t Make Much Money From The Show
Being on reality TV is essentially a job. People who are featured on the show are paid for their appearances. While the main cast of Teen Mom 2 appears to be getting paid pretty well, Devoin says his checks from MTV aren’t anything to write home about. In a social media post he said, “I could go without my MTV check and be the same person I am today. Let’s do it!”