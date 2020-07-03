Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Devyn Winkler

2 mins ago

In just 17-years, Devyn Winkler has already had way more excitement than some people ever get to experience in their entire lives. As a social media influencer, she has built an online platform that includes over 2 million people. She is most well known on TikTok where she uploads lots of dancing videos. She is a member of the up and coming TikTok collective, Vault House, which includes a handful of other popular influencers. Even though she’s already seen a lot of success, Devyn is determined to remain humble and that’s one of the many things that her followers love about her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Devyn Winkler.

1. She’s From Texas

Devyn was born and raised in Texas and she truly loves her home state. In fact, unlike many other social media influencers, Devyn says she has no plans to relocate to Los Angeles. She genuinely loves the weather in Texas and also appreciates the low cost of living.

2. She Initially Joined TikTok To Watch Videos

Devyn never really planned on being a social media influencer. When she originally joined TikTok, it was just out of the curiosity of wanting to watch other people’s videos. However, she eventually started posting content of her own and her videos began to take off.

3. She Has Shown Her Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement

Devyn’s platform is typically lighthearted and fun. She doesn’t really most about her personal life and she doesn’t typically share her opinion. However, in the wake of protests against police brutality and racial injustice, Devyn has used her platform to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The only highlight on her Instagram profile is titled “BLM‘ and includes information and resources for people to share their support.

4. She Loves To Play Volleyball

Devyn might not be a competitive athlete anymore, but she used to be. Most of her time is spent posting pictures and videos on social media, but when she isn’t busy creating and sharing content, one of her favorite things to do is play volleyball. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends in her free time.

5. She’s All About Comfortable Clothes

Fashion is important to Devyn, and she’s proud to have her own sense of style. But she isn’t the type of person who likes to wear things just because they’re expensive or have a certain label. Instead, she prefers to wear clothes that she feels comfortable in. She loves casual outfits that include pieces like jeans and crop tops.

6. Her Sister Is Her Role Model

Family is very important to Devyn and she has an extra special bond with her sister, Kaylyn. In an interview with Where it Belongs, Devyn said that her sister is her role model. She says that she’s looked up to her for her entire life. Aside from her sister, she also cites Zendaya as someone who has influenced her.

7. Haters Have Made Her Cry

There are lots of people who love Devyn, but she’s also had to deal with her fair share of haters over the years. Despite her large following, she still notices the cruel things that people have to stay about her. In a video on her YouTube channel, she explained that mean comments really do her hurt feelings. She even admits that they’ve made her cry in the past.

8. She’s A Fan Of Vampire Diaries

For nearly a decade, The CW series, Vampire Diaries introduced viewers to a world of blood sucking, high school drama, and teen angst. Even though Devyn was really young when the show debuted its first episode, she is still a very big fan of the supernatural characters from Mystic Falls.

9. Her Parents Are Supportive Of Her Social Media Carer

It’s no secret that most parents want their children to follow a traditional career path. Parents usually worry when their children show an interest in doing something that doesn’t align with those expectations. Fortunately for Devyn, her parents don’t feel that way. They are very supportive of the career she’s building on social media. Realistically, Devyn could eventually make way more money by posting on social media than she would at a ‘real’ job.

10. She Makes Videos On Cameo

Cameo has become a very popular way for celebrities and influencers. The platform allows people to pay their favorite stars to make personalized/customized videos. Devyn has used Cameo to make a few videos for her fans, but it looks like she has decided to put that on hold for the time being.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


