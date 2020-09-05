Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?

It’s a little surprising that Marvel was the company to come up with a Freddy Krueger comic in 1989 since back then one might have believed that horror comics weren’t really the direction that Marvel comics were bound to go. Despite this, the comic that was developed was kind of intriguing since it brought in a child of one of the parents responsible for Freddy’s death in the first place, Julian Quinn, and a young woman named Allison who were both adamant about fighting Freddy and taking him on in the dream world. Set after the Dream Warriors movie, the comic pitted the two women against the scarred villain in a manner that drew them deep into Freddy’s crazed psyche and showed them just how he managed to manifest his power once he was killed. The explanation in the comic was a little better than what we were given in the sixth movie, the whole idea of dream demons giving Freddy his power to affect the living through their nighttime terrors, but it was definitely a lot vaguer as well. Instead of being infested otherworldly creatures, Freddy was seen as an already troubled youth, much as he was depicted in the movies, who could no longer tell the difference between reality and his depraved fantasies. At one point he started acting out his fantasies in order to make sense of things in a way that gave him some semblance of order.
The comic brought to life the legend of Freddy Krueger that the movie couldn’t quite match since the medium allowed for far more fantastical settings and effects than the movies were capable of granting at that time, and it was quite impressive to see how the transition worked so well since horror comics tend to be a very specific niche, and movies don’t always make the transition with that much grace. But somehow Nightmare on Elm Street made the jump just fine and was seen to be quite a horrific but also popular comic for a while. Obviously it didn’t last since turning Freddy into an issue by issue monster might not have been the best idea, but the fact is that for a little while Marvel managed to get in on the act and made something that people might have forgotten, but is still a part of its history that people should be able to find is alluring in its own disturbing way. After all, the Nightmare on Elm Street legend is one that has been ongoing for long enough to be considered a part of American history since Krueger is a villain who has been firmly embraced by the fans.
One might even think it would be a good idea to bring up a limited series to Nightmare on Elm Street again if the opportunity was found since in this day and age it’s easy to think that Krueger could easily inspire another generation when it comes to horror and the ability to peer deep into the minds of so many to find out what truly scares them. Of course, there is the thought that the average individual these days might not be scared by the same villainous actions that Krueger was responsible for back in the day since there are so many other things to consider. But thinking of how Freddy is able to take pretty much any fear and amplify it to an insane degree, it’s fun to think that, within the halls of fiction, he would be able to create mass hysteria since fear is one of the driving forces behind a lot of anxiety these days, no matter how much people don’t want to admit it. Plus, preying on people in their dreams these days would likely be easy since Freddy might find an absolute host of anxieties to pick from and would be a busy boy each night.
The remake of Nightmare on Elm Street that already released a while back was a dismal attempt at bringing the idea back in the minds of a lot of people, but it was a sign that people might want to see the dream demon come roaring back, but in a way that they approve of. To be honest, Jackie Earle Haley didn’t do such a horrible job, but the whole idea behind the movie was one that felt a bit too contrived and way too forced, so it’s likely that if it was made again it might be better to take from the original source and update it a bit in order to keep the overall feeling behind the movie and to keep Freddy as scary as humanly possible. Even another comic book at this point would be kind of nice to see since it would possibly indicate that those in charge are at least open to another attempt at the movies.