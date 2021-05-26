With a decade of experience under her belt, Diana Reasonover has officially reached a point in her career where she’s accomplished a lot but still has so much more she would like to do. She has proven that she’s capable of playing a wide variety of roles, but she is most well known for her portrayal of Kasie Hines in NCIS. Since joining the show in 2018, she has become an important part of the series and a fan favorite. While viewers would love to see her stay on the show for as long as possible, it’ll also be interesting to see what kinds of roles she ends up doing in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Diona Reasonover.
1. She’s A Detroit Native
Diona was born and raised in the Detroit area where she first got involved with acting through the local theater scene. In high school, she became a member of the Mosaic Youth Theatre. Although Diona’s mother never had a career in the entertainment industry, she has also done some acting and is one of Diona’s earliest inspirations.
2. She’s Married
Overall, Diona has been pretty quiet when it comes to personal life, but we do know that she is happily married. She and fellow actress Patricia Villetto tied the know in 2018. However, there isn’t much additional information about their relationship. From what we can tell they do not have any children.
3. She’s An Oberlin Alum
Not only does Diona have plenty of talent, but she also has the formal education to back it up. Diona studied theater and dance at Oberlin College where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She then went on to the California Institute of the Arts where she earned a master’s degree in acting.
4. She Likes To Cook
When most people start to feel their schedules getting too hectic, a home-cooked meal is usually one of the first things to go. However, Diona enjoys spending time in the kitchen and she loves experimenting with different recipes and dishes. On occasion, she’ll even share photos of what she’s made on Instagram.
5. She Hosts A Podcast
Diona is the co-host of a podcast called Periodic Talks. According to the show’s description, Diona and her co-host, “step off set to go on tangents with real-life astronauts, astrophysicists, science artists, mathematician-types and other really smart people that investigate what seems impossible.” Periodic Talks is currently available on all major streaming platforms.
6. She Enjoys Interacting With Fans
Maintaining a good relationship with fans is an important aspect of being in the entertainment industry, but it’s one that some people tend to forget about. Diona isn’t one of them, though. She loves to use social media as a way to connect with her fan base and thank them for the support they’ve shown her.
7. She Likes To Read
Reading is one of the things Diona enjoys doing when she isn’t busy with work. Diona told Pop Culturalist, “My favorite book is always the last book that I read that I can’t get my mind off. There’s a book called A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua. I read it this summer, and I fell in love with it. She’s a gorgeous writer.”
8. She Wants To Be An EGOT Winner
Actors careers tend to be measured by the number of awards they win, but it goes without saying that some awards hold more weight than others. The big four in the entertainment industry are the Emmys, the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tonys. So far, only 16 people have won all four, and Diona hopes to one day see her name added to the list.
9. She Gets Nervous About Meeting New People
When people work in the entertainment industry, it’s easy to assume that they are always outgoing and love being at every event, but many times that isn’t the case. Diona is one of the many actors who has a shy side. In a Q&A session on Instagram, Diona confessed that she tends to get nervous when she meets new people.
10. She Likes Giving Back To Others
There’s always been a bit of a debate about whether people with large platforms have a responsibility to contribute something to the greater good, Diona seems to be of the belief that it’s important for her to use her position to help make the world a better place. She enjoys doing what she can to give back to the community and she has even collaborated with some charity organizations such as The Okra Project.