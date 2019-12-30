Disney Is Responsible for 80% of 2019’s Top Box Office Hits

Stating that Disney has been dominant throughout 2019 is kind of an understatement since they own 8 out of the 10 top grossing movies that have gone on to massive success in North America and they’re just getting started as some would say. The MCU has been a massive boost to Mouse House, as has Star Wars despite the fan criticism that has been levied in their direction. In other words Disney has reached one peak and they’re still climbing as they continue to try and dominate at the box office according to Ryan Scott of MovieWeb. There’s always the chance that another movie is going to beat them out for a spot on the top ten list, as Warner Bros. owns the other two properties, Joker and IT: Chapter 2, that made it onto the list, but even they’re trying to stay in competition with Disney at this point. It might not matter that Disney isn’t the biggest and most influential company in the world of entertainment, even if it does seem that way, they’re stealing the show all the same as they continue to push one movie after another and experience the kind of success that isn’t always groundbreaking but is still worthy of note.
Some people might think that Disney is getting a little too big but they’re still outranked by a few different companies that are seeing bigger returns on their attempts to entertain the masses. The difference is that Disney is, a lot of times, much more upfront about what they’re doing and depend on more flash than their competitors to make sure that people are turned their way and not ignoring them. Even trying to ignore Disney and their many different movies and shows at this point is nearly impossible since one can’t go anywhere without hearing about something related to Disney or seeing it posted up on a billboard or on the TV or even hearing it on the radio. Disney has made sure to saturate every area it can with its brand and its many properties and there’s not a lot of people that don’t know at least a little something about a movie or a story that the Mouse House has come up with in the last several years. Star Wars and the MCU have been huge flagship brands for Disney that have created a massive amount of buzz and have shaken things up in a big way since the introduction of heroes and villains from both franchises has boosted Disney’s sales in a way that is simply unprecedented and has been enough to change the very outlook of what Walt Disney started up so long ago.
One has to wonder just whether or not Walt would have approved of everything that’s been going on throughout the years or if he would have been appalled at some of it. Surely he wouldn’t have signed off on absolutely everything, but there is hope that he would have seen the need for change and allowed several of the changes that have come along to occur. That being said though the Mouse House has undergone quite a few changes throughout the last couple of decades as the movies have taken on a new look, the shows have become different, and things just have a very unique feel to them. Disney still isn’t the bloodfest that some of the movies might call for, as some are likely thankful to see. The MCU has many villains and heroes that cause death and destruction on a cataclysmic level, and still we’ve only seen deaths that can be viewed by anyone and won’t likely scar people for life. Yes, half of the MCU being turned to ash was traumatic, but if one reads the original Infinity Gauntlet you might see something a little different. Let’s see, Spider-Man was bludgeoned to death with a rock, Iron Man had his head torn off while still encased in his armor, Vision had his innards ripped out through his chest, Namor and She-Hulk, who sadly haven’t shown up on the MCU yet, were consumed by some weird fungus, Wanda was obliterated, Wolverine had his bones turned to rubber, Thor was turned to glass and shattered, and Captain America was killed with a single backhanded slap.
Disney has done just fine without getting insanely violent yet, and unless Deadpool and other movies are allowed to break those rules, considering that there are hard R movies that Fox owned and are now firmly in the Disney camp, it’s going to stay that way. It’s already been deduced that there will be a special placement for R movies that are owned by Disney, but does anyone get the feeling that some folks might not care? It’ll be interesting to see what happens once the bullets start flying and Deadpool starts running his mouth in the next movie. Julia Alexander of The Verge has more information on this subject.