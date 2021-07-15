For lots of actors, building a successful career can easily take more than a decade. However, Drew Scheid has been lucky to experience a lot of success right out of the gate. Even though he’s still pretty new to the industry, he is already laying the foundation for a very solid career. He’s even gotten the chance to work with some of the industry’s biggest names. It seems like only a matter of time before he becomes one himself. People will recognize Drew from his roles in NCIS: New Orleans and Mare of Easttown. He will also be in the upcoming Netflix movie Fear Street Part Two: 1978. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Drew Scheid.
1. He’s From North Carolina
Drew was born in North Carolina, but he was raised primarily in the Lancaster, PA area. While living in Pennsylvania, he attended Manheim Township High School. However, when he was about 15-years-old, he moved back to North Carolina with his family.
2. He Might Go Back To School Some Day
After high school, Drew applied to the University of North Carolina School for the Arts but he wasn’t accepted. That doesn’t mean he’s given up on the possibility of going to college, though. He may decide to give it another shot one day, and he would love to study history.
3. He Has A Girlfriend
The last few years have been big for Drew when it comes to more than just his work. He’s also fallen in love and he seems to be very happy. Drew is in a relationship with a woman named Caroline Mixon who is an actress who studied at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
4. He Enjoys Being Outdoors
Drew’s schedule is probably pretty busy these days, but he still likes to make time to relax and do the things he enjoys outside of work. One of those things is spending time outdoors. He loves to get out and explore the beauty of nature by doing things like hiking and hanging out at the beach.
5. He’s A Big Fan Of The Districts
In addition to acting, music is another art form that has played an important role in Drew’s life. One of his favorite groups is the rock band The Districts. They have been performing together for over a decade and have released four albums. Drew loves to see them live as often as he can.
6. He Was In a Taco Bell Commercial
Commercials have proven to be a great starting point for lots of actors, and Drew Scheid is one of them. According to his resume, Drew was in two commercials for Taco Bell. While it’s true that commercials may not be the most glamorous acting jobs, but they’re a great way to get experience.
7. He Has Nearly Two Dozen Acting Credits
This may be hard to believe, but Drew has only been acting professionally for four years. In that amount of time, he’s already managed to add 23 acting credits to his resume. With a start like that, there’s no doubt that Drew is setting himself up for a bright future.
8. He Didn’t Like Watching Scary Movies When He Was Younger
Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is one of Drew’s biggest acting credits to date, but there was a time in his life where he didn’t want anything to do with scary movies. According to Lancaster Online, Drew once thought of himself as a “fraidy cat”. The thought of sitting through a scary movie just didn’t appeal to him. However, that changed a few years ago when a friend convinced him to watch Halloween.
9. He Didn’t Know Much About Fear Street When He Auditioned
When Drew originally auditioned for Fear Street Part Two: 1978, it was 2017 and the project didn’t have a name. Still, he was excited about the possibility of getting to work with director David Gordon Green. For his second audition, Drew got the opportunity to improv in front of Green. Drew told Lancaster Online, “Nothing was ever restricted, like, ‘Oh, you have to say these exact lines,’ It was just like, he wants us to talk as normally as normal kids talk.”
10. He’s In His 20s
If you take a quick look at Drew, you’ll probably mistake him for a teenager. However, he’s actually in his early 20s. Although we don’t know his exact date of birth, we do know that he about 23 years old based on an article from WETC News. His youthful appearance means that he can easily play characters who are much younger than him.