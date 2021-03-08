10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Bogush

Elizabeth Bogush has had her fair share of main cast credits, but it’s often her guest appearances on hit television shows that people remember her for. She was a main character in short-lived shows such as “Titans,” and “October Road,” but it’s from shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” for which she gets the most recognition. Her acting skills are amazing, and fans want to know as much as possible about her. We’ve done a little homework to bring you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the actress.
1. She’s in Her 40s
It often surprises people to find out how old she is, but she is in her 40s. She was born on September 24, 1977, which puts her at 43 in early 2021. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She’s a Jersey girl through and through.
2. She’s Twice Married
Her first marriage was to Neil Shapiro. They wed in January of 2000, and their divorce was finalized a month before their third wedding anniversary. She wed her second husband, Lukas Reiter, in June 2005. Together, they have a little girl, Spencer, born in 2013.
3. She Left Home at 18
It’s not shocking. Most kids do leave home at 18 and head off to college or wherever they feel their future lies. She left home at 18 and headed straight for New York City. She was ready to get her start in the acting business, and she did a good thing making that move. It wasn’t long before she was able to study acting at the William Esper Studio, and that gave her a great start on her career.
4. She’s in LA Now
She lived in New York City for some time, but it was a move to Los Angeles that really cemented her place in the world of acting. She and her family live in the LA area now, and that’s also where she spends her time working. She’s been in and on several amazing shows, and she keeps landing roles that are making her more famous.
5. She’s A Dog Lover
She and her husband and their little girl have two dogs. They are Olive and Tom Petty, which does make us think she might have a thing for the musician. Of course, what do we know? Maybe she just really likes the name.
6. She’s A Great Mom
She frequently shares her family life with the world on Instagram, and that includes her daughter and husband. They spend a lot of time together, and it’s clear that she really loves her role as a mother. She and her daughter are frequent walkers. They like to get out of the house and get that much-needed fresh air and spend time in their neighborhood, which is always a nice thing.
7. She’s Cook
We don’t have a clue if she’s a good one, but we know she’s an enthusiastic cook. She likes to spend her time in the kitchen making amazing looking dishes she shares on social media. We have a feeling she loves to cook, or else she’d not spend too much time in the kitchen.
8. She Struggled with Fertility
Becoming a mother was not an easy road for Elizabeth Bogush or her husband. They struggled with fertility. They spent several years dealing with IVF and with the loss of two babies by way of early miscarriages. It was difficult for her, and it’s something that makes her even more grateful when she looks at her daughter now.
9. She Got to Guest Star on a Cool Show
We think that the best show on television is “The Blacklist,” because it captured us from episode number one. While we aren’t loving Elizabeth’s sudden desire to honor the mother who clearly didn’t love her and only used her to get to Red – and her subsequent bad attitude and horrible ways – we love the show. Bogush’s husband works as an executive producer on the show, so she got to guest star in early 2020 as Elodie, a total crazy person. She did a great job, and we do remember her vividly.
10. She’s Close to Her Family
She often shares photos of her family on her Instagram page, and we love it. She’s clearly very fond of her husband and daughter. She loves her brother and her mother, and we have a feeling that she’s just a lovely person through and through. If you take the time to go through her posts, it seems almost obvious that she’s just amazing.