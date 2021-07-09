Elle Graham is only 12 years old but she’s already well-established in her career. The young actress is no stranger to being in front of the camera, and she’s shown that she has what it takes to keep up with the industry’s veterans. Elle is best known for her role as Susie in Swamp Thing and Savannah in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Her range and versatility are stronger than some people who have been in the industry for decades. Since she is likely only going to get better with age, it’ll be interesting to see how Elle’s career continues to grow and develop in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elle Graham.
1. She Is From North Carolina
North Carolina isn’t a place that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry, but it’s helped produce quite a few stars over the years. Elle is one of them. She was born and raised in the state and currently lives in the Wilmington area.
2. She Started Acting When She Was Three
Most three-year-olds only care about two things: nap time and play time. However, when Elle was three, she was already well on her way to becoming a star. She was just three when she got her first acting job in a commercial and the following year she landed a movie role. It’s unclear whether Elle has had any formal acting training.
3. She Is A High School Musical Fan
Not only is Elle an actress, but she’s also a fan just like the rest of us. Elle Graham wasn’t even more when High School Musical was released, but that has never stopped her from being a fan. She has watched the movie several times and considers it to be one of her favorites.
4. She Is A Dog Person
Anyone who had the pleasure of growing up with a dog knows that it’s one of the most special experiences a person can have. Elle is thankful to say it’s something she can relate to. Elle has an adorable dog named Finn who has been featured in lots of pictures on her Instagram profile.
5. She Plays The Guitar
Acting isn’t the only creative talent Elle has. During an interview with J-14 Magazine, Elle shared that she loves to sing and play the guitar. She also loves to dance. She didn’t mention whether she has plans to pursue music as anything more than a hobby.
6. She Likes To Spend Time Outdoors
Due to her acting career, Elle has had to miss out on a lot of the experiences that other kids her age get to enjoy. One thing she hasn’t had to miss out on, however, is playing outside. She loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite things include swimming and cycling.
7. She Has A Lot In Common With Her Sulphur Springs Character
During her career, Elle has played quite a few characters that she can’t relate to in real life. That changed when she was cast as Savannah in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Elle told Star News Online, “Me and Savannah are actually a lot alike personality-wise. It was like I was just playing myself with a few changes here and there … Savannah’s happy and bubbly, and I am as well. She’s always up for an adventure and she always finds herself in trouble. But trouble finds me.”
8. She Has Been In Some Very Popular Shows
Elle’s career is just getting started, but she’s already managed to cover a lot of ground. She has had the opportunity to work on some very successful shows including The Originals and Stranger Things. With credits like this on her resume, Elle’s skills are undeniable.
9. She Loves Food
Eating is obviously something we all need to do to stay alive, but food isn’t just about sustenance for Elle. She loves food and looks forward to any chance she gets to try something new. While talking to Star News Online, Elle said, “My favorite part is, of course, filming the scene … I also love the food, so I love eating (on set).”
10. Her Mom Is An Actress
Elle didn’t just find her way to acting; she grew up around it. Her mother, Emily Graham, is a well-known actress in the theater scene in Wilmington. In fact, the first role Elle landed was actually in a commercial that her mom auditioned for. Elle is thankful to have her mom’s support and guidance as she continues carving out a path for herself.