Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elle Graham

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elle Graham

45 seconds ago

Elle Graham is only 12 years old but she’s already well-established in her career. The young actress is no stranger to being in front of the camera, and she’s shown that she has what it takes to keep up with the industry’s veterans. Elle is best known for her role as Susie in Swamp Thing and Savannah in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Her range and versatility are stronger than some people who have been in the industry for decades. Since she is likely only going to get better with age, it’ll be interesting to see how Elle’s career continues to grow and develop in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elle Graham.

1. She Is From North Carolina

North Carolina isn’t a place that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry, but it’s helped produce quite a few stars over the years. Elle is one of them. She was born and raised in the state and currently lives in the Wilmington area.

2. She Started Acting When She Was Three

Most three-year-olds only care about two things: nap time and play time. However, when Elle was three, she was already well on her way to becoming a star. She was just three when she got her first acting job in a commercial and the following year she landed a movie role. It’s unclear whether Elle has had any formal acting training.

3. She Is A High School Musical Fan

Not only is Elle an actress, but she’s also a fan just like the rest of us. Elle Graham wasn’t even more when High School Musical was released, but that has never stopped her from being a fan. She has watched the movie several times and considers it to be one of her favorites.

4. She Is A Dog Person

Anyone who had the pleasure of growing up with a dog knows that it’s one of the most special experiences a person can have. Elle is thankful to say it’s something she can relate to. Elle has an adorable dog named Finn who has been featured in lots of pictures on her Instagram profile.

5. She Plays The Guitar

Acting isn’t the only creative talent Elle has. During an interview with J-14 Magazine, Elle shared that she loves to sing and play the guitar. She also loves to dance. She didn’t mention whether she has plans to pursue music as anything more than a hobby.

6. She Likes To Spend Time Outdoors

Due to her acting career, Elle has had to miss out on a lot of the experiences that other kids her age get to enjoy. One thing she hasn’t had to miss out on, however, is playing outside. She loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite things include swimming and cycling.

7. She Has A Lot In Common With Her Sulphur Springs Character

During her career, Elle has played quite a few characters that she can’t relate to in real life. That changed when she was cast as Savannah in Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Elle told Star News Online, “Me and Savannah are actually a lot alike personality-wise. It was like I was just playing myself with a few changes here and there … Savannah’s happy and bubbly, and I am as well. She’s always up for an adventure and she always finds herself in trouble. But trouble finds me.”

8. She Has Been In Some Very Popular Shows

Elle’s career is just getting started, but she’s already managed to cover a lot of ground. She has had the opportunity to work on some very successful shows including The Originals and Stranger Things. With credits like this on her resume, Elle’s skills are undeniable.

9. She Loves Food

Eating is obviously something we all need to do to stay alive, but food isn’t just about sustenance for Elle. She loves food and looks forward to any chance she gets to try something new. While talking to Star News Online, Elle said, “My favorite part is, of course, filming the scene … I also love the food, so I love eating (on set).”

10. Her Mom Is An Actress

Elle didn’t just find her way to acting; she grew up around it. Her mother, Emily Graham, is a well-known actress in the theater scene in Wilmington. In fact, the first role Elle landed was actually in a commercial that her mom auditioned for. Elle is thankful to have her mom’s support and guidance as she continues carving out a path for herself.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Black Widow: Was It Worth the Wait?
What We Learned from The Succession Season 3 Trailer
Is there a Harry Potter Reboot in the Works?
Why HBO Canceled Lovecraft Country
Val Kilmer Movie “Val” Gets an Interesting Trailer
Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary
Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies
Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elle Graham
Check Out This Lamborghini Built Out of 400,000 LEGO Pieces
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sylvia Hoeks
This Awesome Video of a Clever LEGO Bridge Factory
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
destiny 2
How Does Bungie Shake Things up With Destiny 2’s Mid-Season 14 Update?
solstice of heroes
How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2
cyberpunk 2077
Is Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Fixed After All This Time?
vault of glass master mode
How Will The Vault of Glass Master Mode Work in Destiny 2?