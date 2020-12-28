Just five years after making her first on screen appearance, Erana has finally got the opportunity all actors look forward to: a starring role in a big production. As one of the main cast members on the Amazon Prime series The Wilds, Erana has gotten the chance to share her talent with a world wide audience and people are loving her work. Despite not having the longest resume, her ability to portray a complex character has shown just how talented she really is. Erana might not be a household name just yet, but there’s no denying the fact that she’s headed in that direction. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Erana James.
1. She’s Maori
Erana was born and raised in New Zealand and she is part of the Maori ethnic group. The Maori people are indigenous to mainland New Zealand and Erana is very proud of the culture she comes from. Although New Zealand will always be her home, she currently lives in Australia.
2. The Wilds Was Her First Time On A Major American Project
Even though Erana has been doing on screen work since 2005, The Wilds marks the first time she was a part of a big American production. During an interview with Kimberly Crossman, Erana shared that she had an “amazing” experience working on the show.
3. She Enjoys Traveling
Erana may only be in her early 20s, but she’s already become a woman of the world. She enjoys traveling and getting the chance to experience and learn about different cultures. She has been able to visit several countries including Mexico, the United States, Indonesia, and Italy.
4. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Even though a strong fan base is essential to a celebrity’s success, some people overlook the importance of their supporters. Erana isn’t one of those people, though. She is grateful for the people who love and appreciate her work and she loves to connect with them every chance she gets.
5. She’s Friends With Her Cast Mates From The Wilds
Most people like to keep their business and pleasure separate from each other, but it’s always nice when you can form a tight bond with people you work closely with. Being friends with co-workers makes for a more pleasurable experience and Erana was lucky to have that with the rest of the cast from The Wilds. Even when the show wasn’t filming, Erana and her cast mates regularly hung out.
6. She Didn’t Know About Her Character’s Kissing Scene Until Filming Began
Going into The Wilds, Erana wasn’t aware that her character would have an on screen romance. Erana told Cinema Blend, “We received the scripts once every two weeks as we were filming, so we didn’t know from the get go. We had an inkling. Mia and I are super close off screen and have a lovely connection so we sort of hoped, like maybe a little connection will spark. But yeah, I think when we read the script for episode six, we were like yep, we’re building to something here and it built and it grew.”
7. Her Loved Ones Are The Most Important Thing To Her
At this stage in her life, many people would probably assume that Erana’s career is the most important thing in her life, but that isn’t the case. She told Black Magazine that her friends and family are actually what she values the most. Despite having a busy schedule, she tries to spend as much time with them as she possibly can.
8. She Has A Massive Social Media Following
Attracting lots of people on social media is something that usually takes lots of time, but Erana has already gotten a decent following in a short amount of time. Erana already has nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to grow as she gets further along in her career.
9. She Likes To Take Things One Step At A Time
Erana is looking forward to what the future has to offer, but at the same time she isn’t coming up with an elaborate plan for what she wants to do. During her interview with Black Magazine, she shared that taking things one step at a time is the best advice she’s received so far and that’s exactly how she’s approaching her career.
10. She’s A Pet Parent
Erana doesn’t have any children, but her maternal muscle is already being put to good use thanks to her adorable little fur baby. She has an adorable pet cat who has made several appearances on her Instagram account. All the dog lovers out there can rest assured that she also has a special place in her heart for dogs.