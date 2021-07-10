10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eric Petersen

Eric Petersen is an actor. He’s an actor who has been around the block a few times, and he’s recognizable to many who enjoy his talents. Of course, he is a theater actor who has played some of the most famous roles in the business, so fans recognize his name. They don’t often recognize his face, though. It happens when you play characters like Shrek with so much makeup you become unrecognizable as a person. Eric Petersen might not have the face you recognize when you’re walking down the street – unless you are a diehard fan – but no one who has ever seen him in action does not recognize his sheer talent and his immense stage presence. Let’s get to know him better as a person.
1. He is From Illinois
Eric Petersen was born and raised in the Midwest. He was born in a small town called Carol Stream – if you can call it a small town. It’s more aptly described as a suburb of Chicago, so he was more into the big city life growing up in the ‘burbs.
2. He is a College Graduate
His high school years were spent at the Glenbard North High School, where he graduated somewhere among the ranks of his peers. We have no idea if he was a stellar student at the top of his class or somewhere in the middle, or if he barely made it by. He did, however, make it to college where he graduated with an acting degree. He attended Bradley University in Peoria.
3. He is Married
An actor meets an actress, they fall madly in love, and they have babies. That’s what happened to Petersen and his wife. Her name is Lisa Marie Morabito. The couple wed in 2007, and they now have two kids of their own. Their daughter is Sophia and their son is Miles.
4. He is Bicoastal
Back in 2011, it became clear to this family of four that living in either New York or Los Angeles would not work for them. They decided it was time to split their lives between both coasts. It made sense for both these actors to split their time so they could work, be together as a family, and make things as simple as possible in their lives.
5. He’s on Television Now
When AMC began thinking of a new concept for a show called, “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” they called upon Petersen to play the role of Kevin. He said yes, and now he’s on television in his new role. It’s a sitcom if the title didn’t give that away already, and he’s getting rave reviews for the new role.
6. He’s Starring with the Best of the Best
If you have no desire to watch this sitcom for any reason, perhaps you should know that Kevin’s wife is played by everyone’s favorite sweetheart sister, daughter, friend, fashionista, Alexis Rose. Or, as she was named by her real-life parents in her real life, Annie Murphy. That’s right, the “Schitt’s Creek,” star is taking on a new sitcom role as Kevin’s wife, and we all want to see if she can turn this role into something as amazing as she was able to do with Alexis Rose.
7. He Works in Massachusetts
He is a bicoastal kind of guy at the moment, but he’s adding a job in Massachusetts to his list of things to do. The show began filming in the midst of COVID, so there were so many things that were not ideal for him and the role he was taking on at the time, but he’s made it work, and they are there for the long haul.
8. He’s Not the Star
Believe it or not, the show might be named after his character, but he is not the star of the show. The star of the show is Annie Murphy, or Allison as her character is named, and her view of being married to a guy she seems not to like that much. Kevin is not a very nice guy, and he doesn’t seem to care or realize it, and the show primarily focuses on her feelings for him.
9. He’s a Private Guy
He’s a famous actor, but he does not share too much of his life with the world. He does tend to keep his wife and kids separate from his work life, and there is nothing wrong with that. He’s been good about separating his life in this manner, and we imagine it’s worked well for him over the years.
10. He is Funny
Taking on this new role has been a challenge for him because the words his character speaks are not always nice or kind, and he’s kind of a jerk. It’s the point of the show, but he still manages to make things fun even though he’s more boorish than not.