Erin Kellyman hasn’t been acting on screen for long, but she’s already making an impact on the industry. The talented young actress has shown a wide range of skills that have already opened up lots of opportunities for her. At this point in her career, she’s already known for multiple roles and the list is only continuing to grow. Recently, however, it’s her role in the new Marvel miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that has lots of people talking. Her portrayal of Karli Morgenthau is quickly putting Erin on the map and there’s a very good chance that we’re going to be seeing a lot more from her in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Erin Kellyman.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Erin was born and raised in Staffordshire, England, and as far as we can tell she still lives there today. She was born to a white mother and a Jamaican father. Erin is really proud of both of the cultures that have come together to make her the woman she is today and
2. Her Sister Is An Actress
Erin may be the most famous member of the Kellyman family, but she isn’t the only one to pursue a career in acting. Her sister, Amelia Kellyman also has some experience working in the TV industry. According to Amelia’s IMDB page, she was one on-screen credit for appearing in an episode of Doctors in 2013.
3. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
At this stage in her career, Erin is still working hard to establish herself but she hasn’t let that stop her from speaking out about the things that are important to her. Erin is a strong supporter of human rights and social justice and she has used her platform to support each of those things.
4. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
As an up and comer in the entertainment industry, many people would probably assume that Erin spends a lot of time on social media building an online presence. That doesn’t seem to be the case at all, however. Although she does have an Instagram account, she doesn’t spend much time on social media.
5. She’s Always Been A Fan Of Marvel
Being cast in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a dream come true for Erin for a number of reasons. Not only was it a perfect opportunity to expand her career as an actress, but it also gave her the chance to work with one of the biggest brands in the business. As someone who has been a fan of Marvel for a long time, Erin was overjoyed at the opportunity.
6. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Erin certainly has no shortage of natural talent, but that isn’t the only thing that has helped her get where she is today. Erin has also put a lot of time and effort into perfecting her craft. She studied acting at the Nottingham Television Workshop although it’s unclear what year she graduated.
7. She’s Grateful For The Response She’s Gotten For Portraying Enfys Nest
In 2018, Erin portrayed Enfys in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The identity of the character was kept under wraps until being revealed in the film and viewers had an overwhelmingly positive response. During an interview with StarWars.com Erin said, ” I’m over the moon that people like her! I think there was a part of me that was a little nervous about playing Enfys, as there are so many people that love the franchise and it’s impossible to please everyone. She is also so complex and I wanted to make sure I did the writing justice. So I’m glad that people seem to have enjoyed her.”
8. She’s A Private Person
At this point in her career, Erin appears to be the kind of person who likes to live a low-key lifestyle and keep her business to herself. In addition to not being active on social media, she hasn’t conducted many interviews. When she does do interviews, she likes to keep the focus on her professional life.
9. She Can Relate To Her Character In The Mini-Series Life
Many actors would probably agree that it’s nice when they get a chance to play a character they feel a connection to. Although there are some major differences between Erin’s character in Life, Erin can relate to the fact that Maya is a relatively quiet teenager.
10. She’s A Dog Person
All of the proud dog lovers out there can rejoice for a few moments to welcome Erin to team dog. Erin is a very proud pet parent to a cute dog. However, since she isn’t very active on social media we weren’t able to find any additional information on her fur baby.