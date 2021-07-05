Everything You Need to Know About Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2021

Solstice of Heroes is set to return to Destiny 2 next week, which means that players will have the chance to chase a brand new set of Solstice Armor, a brand new Legendary Shotgun, and a ton of other unique cosmetics throughout the month of July. While seasonal events in Destiny 2 have been more of a pain than really fun grinding, there’s always hope that each event will improve upon the last. Unfortunately, if you were looking for a bit of a shake-up with this year’s Solstice of Heroes event, you’re probably going to be out of luck, since it looks like this is going to be just about the same exact thing that it’s always been. So, what do you need to know about this year’s Solstice of Heroes event in Destiny 2?
When is it?
Solstice of Heroes begins on July 6 at reset, and will end nearly a month later on August 3, 2021. So, you’ve got a few weeks to get all your Solstice grinding done and out of the way.
What is it?
This year, we actually have something to celebrate (well, kind of) with Solstice of Heroes. Recently, we “took down” Quria, the supposed source of the Endless Night that has plagued the Tower for the duration of Season of the Splicer, which has now led us into a time of celebration – one in which Saint-14 wears a suit, and boy, do I hope we get to see that in-game. Last year, we had Guardian Games take place in the middle of a near-apocalypse, and it made absolutely zero sense why the Guardians of the Tower would be celebrating with their own version of the Olympics, so many players were worried that the same thing was going to happen this year, but that is not the case!
How do you Participate?
In order to participate in Solstice of Heroes, you must escape the Cosmodrome to unlock the Tower, and that’s it. Basically, all you have to do is complete the game’s first mission, and that’s it.
European Aerial Zone
“The European Aerial Zone, or EAZ for short, is a three-player matchmade activity that tasks players with navigating a floating island off the European Dead Zone to defeat bosses and loot caches for Solstice Packages and Solstice Key Fragments. The more bosses you defeat, the more caches you’ll earn.” You can use Solstice Key Fragments to open Solstice Packages to earn yourself some sweet new armor, weapons, materials, Solstice gear, and rerolls of the new Compass Rose Shotgun.
Control the Elements
Another thing unique to Solstice of Heroes is the ability to empower yourself with a specific element each day. “Use subclasses and weapon damage types corresponding to the daily featured element to defeat enemies and generate elemental orbs. Collect these orbs to become empowered and gain temporary bonuses and effects unique to each element. These bonus effects may be unavailable in certain pinnacle level activities.” Some of these abilities are a bit underwhelming, but there are some that can be incredibly powerful if used correctly.
Rewards
Now, we’re getting onto the rewards for this year’s Solstice of Heroes.
Solstice Armor
Each class has a brand new set of Solstice Armor complete with an earnable (or purchasable) glow. These armor sets need to be upgraded into their Legendary forms by completing various tasks throughout the game. In the past, this has been incredibly time-consuming for those that want to earn all three armor sets, but luckily Bungie has implemented something called “Armor Accelerants” which will increase the progress made towards future Solstice armor objectives for the duration of the event. This allows sets to be completed faster for subsequent characters of different classes.
Other Rewards
We know that there will be several rewards that will be purchasable through the Eververse store, but while we don’t know for sure what all of those are yet, we do know that Bungie will also be offering an Emblem and a Ghost Shell for the completion of event-specific Triumphs, so you won’t have to purchase all of the rewards for this event! It’s nice to know that Bungie is at least making an attempt to cut back on Eververse for every single reward, I just wish that more of them were placed in the game as earnable rewards, like a random-drop from a Solstice Package!
Known Issues
Unfortunately, there’s still some issues that have slipped through, but Bungie is at least being straight-forward and transparent about what issues you can expect, so here’s what we know so far:
- Renewed Solstice armor displays the Season of the Splicer icon instead of the Solstice icon.
- The Light and Dark Weekly Solstice bounty for Gambit will only gain progress from elemental final blows on Guardians.
- The Prismatic Taken event UI may overlap other objective UI when players have multiple buffs active.
- Prismatic Orbs do not contribute to total Elemental Orbs collected by players.
- 2018 Solstice armor set glows may be less intense on certain portions of the armor.
- Pieces of the Filigree of Light Shell disappear when rotating the Ghost Shell in the inventory preview.
There’s everything you need to know about this year’s Solstice of Heroes event in Destiny 2! Are you looking forward to this year’s event, or have you had enough of the EAZ?