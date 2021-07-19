Everything You Need to Know Before Suicide Squad Releases in August 2021

Whitney Teal has been a freelance writer and editor since September 2014 to date specializing in content strategy and social media leadership. She provides content ranging from website building and developing an editorial strategy. She has worked for Parents.com as an editor and producer, where she did health and fitness interviews for feature stories. At the same time, she worked for Delish.com in New York, where she built web tools and wrote SEO articles. Whitney has also worked as an Assistant Editor for Sister 2 Sister magazine in the Washington DC region. She was a Local Editor at Patch.com and elevated to being the Regional Content Editor in the same organization. She is a word finesser, a Nomad, an old millennial, a self-proclaimed GIF-making expert, and a frozen yogurt lover. Whitney’s work has been featured in more than 40 publications, and she has been called a “ word wizard,” all thanks to her extensive writing experience.