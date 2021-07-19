Everything You Need to Know Before Suicide Squad Releases in August 2021

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad will feature new and familiar characters. That leaves the film not only mind-blowing but classic with a touch of vigorous actions. Though Will Smith will be missing due to a scheduling issue, the Suicide Squad team is gearing up for the summer action. It makes the film the most anticipated movie of 2021 from the massive reaction witnessed by netizens. Warner Bros has given the go-ahead to Gunn, citing that the new release won’t interfere with the existing movies. The movie is set to show in theatres and HBO Max in late July or early August, depending on your state. The two trailers indicate the superheroes will take the world by surprise. It will be a masterpiece that Warner Bros have released for quite some time. This piece will talk about the cast, release date, plot details, or whether it contradicts the 2016 suicide squad.
Friday, August 5, is the date set for the release of the Squad. Initially, it was intended for release on August 6 but later delayed by 24 hours to coincide with James Gunn’s birthday. The live stream on the actual launch date will be available for the US audience, while other viewers will wait for a later date for the same to be available. If you are in the UK, you will catch the film earlier, by September 30. HBO is not available in British Stores. The Suicide Squad is available for a maximum of 31 days on HBO, after which a fee of $14.99 will apply. Please note, the ad-free charge is for subscribers who will be able to stream upon successful subscription. If you don’t want to miss it, be an early bird. Since after September 6, it’ll be of service a month after launch.
Gunn stated on his Twitter that the Suicide Squad would run for 2 hours and 12 minutes. Put an inaccurate dream, he said. Warner Bros are on their feet advertising the super-villain Flick as Suicide Squad launch date is falling due. Gunn has a way of balancing the severe and silly to make a great pair. March 26 saw the first trailer’s release, which indicates why it’s significant versus the wait. There is a mixture of action, hurt, emotion, and humor, which gives an incredible feeling beyond the R-rating. This wild stuff will explode your screens. The casting team allows every team member to shine, giving superb chemistry among them. And in return, the film delivers and leaves you at the edge of your seat. Do you want some popcorns? Also, expect a marinade of risks, unpredictable moves, foul languages, deaths, ‘brief drug use and nudity, and sexual quotes.
Who is Casting?
You will miss a Will Smith and Dave Bautista of the 2016 Suicide squad, but you will also get other big names. John Cena, an additional new cast, will play the peacemaker, and please don’t confuse him with the fighting John Cena you know. Other additional costs are King Shark’s voice by Sylvester Stallone and Bloodsport, a role by Idris Elba. Margot Robbie playing Harley Quinn hints that she doesn’t wish to cast again after the Suicide squad launch. Agee and Waititi (his role not yet disclosed after Sylvester took the Bloodsport part) will play other supporting roles.
Read on the list of other cast members:
- Sean Gunn features as Weasel
- Joaquín Cosío plays Major General Mateo Suarez
- Joel Kinnaman acts as Rick Flag
- Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller
- Jai Courtney plays Captain Boomerang
- Flula Borg plays Javelin
- Michael Rooker gets the role of Savant
- David Dastmalchian role as Polka-Dot Man
- Nathan Fillion plays TD
- Mayling Ng acts by name Mongal
- Alica Braga gets the name Sol Soria
- Jennifer Holland acts as Emilia Harcourt
- Juan Diego Botto features as President General Silvio Luna
- Steve Agee plays John Economos
- Tinashe Kajese stars Flo Crawley
Jared Leto’s Joker is missing from the cast list due to his role in 2019’s version. Director David Ager has highlighted that they have erased a lot of Leto’s episodes from the film. Storm Reid has hinted that her character will be a ‘little spicy,’ with a bit of swag and sassiness, which sounds good. Doesn’t it? Gunn praises Robbie for writing the most extensive action scene ever.
Is Suicide Squad a Prequel or a Sequel of 2016 Suicide Squad?
Taking to his Twitter account, Gunn said that the August 2021 Suicide Squad is not a Sequel to the 2016 release. Instead, it’s an original film from Gunn’s creative mind, which John Cena has confirmed after Gunn’s tweet. There is a twist that makes the film worth watching. You don’t have to watch the 2016 series to watch the 2021 series. Both are in no way related as each has its own thing, according to Gunn. Technically there is confusion which will clear after the release.
Suicide Squad Plot
Here is the official Suicide Squad synopsis according to the movie’s official website. The synopsis starts by welcoming you to Hell(Belle Reve). Belle Reve is a prison with the highest death rates in the USA. In here, the most ruthless Super-Villains reside. No one loves confinement, and so the villains will go to any length to get out. This includes joining the secret and shady Task Force X. What is the assignment for the day? It is to bring together a group of cons: Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang(Is he curved?), Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark(he is sharp, I guess), Blackguard, Javelin, and the psycho, Harley Quinn(everyone loves her). They get armed and drop on an island full of enemies. As they walk through the jungle, they team up with militants and guerrilla forces on a search and destroy mission. Only Colonel Rick Flag is on the ground to control them. There is also Amanda Waller tracking their movement.
Any wrong move means death!
As a fan, you wonder how many characters will die, don’t get too attached, “almost all characters will die.” Gunn has confirmed that Warner Bros has given him a leeway of ‘killing all of them,’ which is hilariously sad. Remember to carry an extra pair of pants. It will be hot.