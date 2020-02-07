10 Things You Didn’t Know About “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”

The television of today is a bit overwhelming. With so many channels and options, coupled with Internet streaming devices and downloadable television and movie channels, average person could easily develop a tick just trying to keep their favorites in mind. The worst part is that most of the programs and movies are second-rate short-timers that no one seems to remember…except you. Wait…I’ll take that back. There are some shows on today that show promise, if they haven’t been successful already. But this isn’t the type of show we have in mind. We mean the show on some random weeknight that seems to be falling through the cracks. The one that seems a bit abstract and distant, but when you sit down to watch you find yourself eager for next week’s episode already.
Yeah, those shows.
Well, new programs are coming out all the time, and on every channel imaginable. Even Freeform, an increasingly popular cable and satellite channel, has its share of new programs. One of their newest, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’, is one of their newbies that we think has the potential to be even better. What? You haven’t seen it? Never even heard of it? Well, don’t feel bad; many haven’t. That’s why we decided to use today’s ’10 Things’ list to break the proverbial ice between you and this Freeform series. You heard me right, and you can check it out below. For now we’ll just give you a brief synopsis of the program to give you a bit of a head start, and we’ll make it as painless and brief as possible. ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ chronicles the life and adventures of a neurotic young man named Nicholas as he visits his two half-sisters and his dad. It just so happens that one of the sisters is autistic, or is on the ‘autism spectrum’, as it is now technically referred to. He ends up having to stay with the sisters when Dad dies, leaving him to be the glue that holds the trio together.
Okay, are you all boned up? Great! Now, let’s get on with our list. Below are ten facts you probably don’t know about Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’. This will get you even more familiar with what’s going on. So relax and catch a brief read. You might be glad you did.
1. First, A Few More Basics…
The show was first aired on Freeform on January 16, 2020…right around four weeks ago. Creator Josh Thomas got the ball rolling with six weekly episodes; the series is currently on Episode 5, which airs on February 6. The sixth episode will air on February 20. As of a week ago the show was coming in at number eight on Freeform’s ratings, chart, which is put out by TV Series Finale in conjunction with the Neilsen Company. Considering the fact that Freeform has an abundance of programs running at the current time, this is a pretty good place on the ladder for the fledgling show.
2. A Bit About Josh Thomas
The show was not only created by Josh Thomas, he also stars in it as well; he plays Nicholas. This is not the Australian’s first time around, though. He was also responsible for the show ‘Please Like Me’, which was smiled at by both critics and viewers alike. It was good enough that Freeform scooped him up when word of his next idea began to get around. Thomas also won an award at Melbourne Comedy Festival when he was just 17, worked in stand-up comedy, and had a role on ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation’. While the 32-year-old makes clear that the show is a work of fiction and is not reality based, he doesn’t elaborate on where the idea DID come from at any one point.
3. And Also Starring…
Besides Josh Thomas there are just a few other cast members you should know about, but keep in mind that there are many more:
- Kayla Cromer (Matilda) – Matilda is one of the half-sisters, and is also on the autism spectrum. Cromer herself is also on the spectrum in real life. She stars in ten episodes of the series thus far.
- Maeve Press (Genevieve) – Press is a New York City native who is not only an actress, but a writer and comedienne, as well. She was also the youngest performer to appear at Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival, which she did for two consecutive years. She is also in ten episodes to date.
- Carsen Warner (Jeremy) – Starring in five episodes this season, Warner has appeared in a number of films previously. His prior works include ‘Last Night in Rozzie’ (2017), ‘Lovesick’ (2014), ‘Sex, Death, and Bowling’ (2015), and more. He will be 19-years old this year.
- Adam Faison (Alex) – Adam stars as Alex for 10 episodes this season. He hails from Southern California, and he has been acting since he was five. Other credits of Adam’s include ‘Daphne & Velma’ (2018) and ‘Liberty Crossing’.
- Lori Mae Hernandez (Barb) – Hernandez’s character appears in seven episode this season. Prior to this show, Lori Mae was on ‘America’s Got Talent’, where she competed with her stand-up routine. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it through the semi-finals, but she landed a fairly good gig here.
4. What Genre Does This Show Fall Under?
That’s a good question. It’s a bit funny, but the subject matter seems to…well, intense, for lack of a better word. Yet the plotlines of each episode are approached in such a lighthearted, almost easygoing, way. Well, Freeform actually calls it a comedy, but the topics the show touches on screams ‘dramedy’ to us.
5. The Autism Aspect
According to Salon, Kayla Cromer (Matilda) isn’t the only person involved with the show who is actually on the autism spectrum. The writer of the show, who also happens to be creator, actor, and director Josh Thomas, is also on the spectrum.
6. Kayla Cromer’s Mission
As an actress on the autism scale, Kayla Cromer has broken through with the character of Matilda. She has done both modeling and acting, but this job is special to her because of the fact that she and the character have autism in common. Cromer has stated that she aims to break the misconceptions about individuals on the spectrum as far as acting goes. She believes they should be hired more often, and that they are as capable as any other actor or actress. From what she has shown us, we would have to agree.
7. So, What IS the Show’s Main Focus?
While one might assume that the series is mainly about life with one autistic character, that is far from the truth. The fact is that the character of Matilda encompasses a small portion of what the show is about. The focus is actually on the wide range of grief-related feelings that can co-exist with other emotion, and the way the characters relate to each other in the midst of trials, tragedy, and through the good times, as well. The combination works, and while it is at number eight currently, we can see the storyline going much further, as it is not as centrally focused as viewers may think.
8. Some Tackled Topics
We know that the show is a dramedy that focuses on the emotions of, and relationships between, the characters. But what, exactly, are some of the storylines about? Well, in addition to dealing with autism, plotlines include subjects such as adolescence, coming of age, drinking, drug use, parenthood, and more. While these are less than comedic issues, it is the way the writers and actors represent them that makes the show something to come back to each week.
9. Casting: Is It An Art?
Well, we’d have to say that, after viewing ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’, there is definitely more to the task than simply picking an actor who looks the most like the character imagined in the casting director’s head. In fact, the New York Times has said that the program features some of the best casting done with younger actors since the FX’s ‘Better Things’. If the ‘Times’ took notice of a job well done, then there must be some skill to it.
10. The Outlook
Josh Thomas actually directed the first four episodes of the show, which was first viewed by critics, then released. In other words, the result of the critical viewing was to make a go of it. Now, the show is on its fifth episode, and it seems to be doing fine, though it’s not at the top of the list. I think we can expect it to see the season through, at the very least. Hopefully, Nicholas and his sisters will be back for another refreshing season, and the show will get let people know how good it can be.
While it may not be what everyone loves to watch, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ is certainly good viewing for the 16 to 25 set (give or take a year or two. It’s solid and believable without being condescending or insulting, and it in no way belittles the seriousness of life’s problems, though it does confront them with a bit of lightheartedness that other shows don’t seem to be able to equal. We hope to see it return for a second season, and may those involved in its making continue with the great job they have done thus far.