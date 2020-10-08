To say that Felicia Day’s career has been successful would be an understatement. Over the course of 20 years, she has shown that not only can she do it all – but she does it all well. She began her career as an actress in 2000 with her first on screen appearance in the TV series Emeril. She then went on to land roles in popular TV shows such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Supernatural. In the years since, she has also become well-known for the work she’s done behind the scenes as a writer and producer. As a writer, she has worked on shows like The Guild and Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return. No matter what kind of project she’s working on, you can trust that she’s doing to give it her all. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Felicia Day.
1. She Was Home Schooled For Most Of Her Life
There is often a stigma that children who are home schooled tend to lack social skills and have a hard time being around their peers. However, Felicia Day is proof that people who are home schooled can go on to be very successful and well-adjusted adults. She was home schooled for many years and completed her high school studies when she was just 16-years-old.
2. She’s An Author
Felicia’s work in the TV and film worlds has become what most people know her for, but she’s got some other tricks up her sleeve as well. She has written and released several books, a memoir called You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost) and a self-help book called Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity. She has also written graphic novels.
3. She Was Accepted To Juilliard
In the world of performing arts, Juilliard is one of the most highly regarded schools. With that being said, many people will probably find it surprising that Felicia chose not to attend although she was accepted. Instead, she went to University of Texas at Austin where she had earned a full scholarship for violin.
4. She Was Encouraged To Get Plastic Surgery Early In Her Career
The entertainment industry can be very superficial and this is something that Felicia has had to work against. She told Light Speed Magazine, “…early on, I was told to get a nose job. I needed to fix my teeth. I needed to get bigger boobs.” She continued, “I was told this by people who were agents and managers and people who manage talent, casting directors, and all this stuff. That certainly can get to you, but I did have enough of a strong sense of self to know that I didn’t want to change myself…”
5. She’s A Mom
Felicia has put in lots of time in her professional life, but she’s also spent a lot of time building in her personal life as well. In 2017, Felicia gave birth to her first child: a daughter she named Calliope Maeve. Felicia has yet to reveal the identity of her daughter’s father.
6. She Loves Video Games
Felicia is a self proclaimed nerd who grew up loving video and tabletop games. Because she was home schooled, she had no idea that these were hobbies that could have made her a target for bullying in a traditional school environment. Felicia is especially interested in role playing games. She has gotten the chance to voice several video game characters over the years.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
When Felicia isn’t acting or writing, she’s probably creating content for her YouTube channel. She started her channel in March of 2008 and has been good about consistently uploading videos. At the moment, her channel has 236,000 subscribers and more than 9.1 million total views.
8. She Would Love To See More Diversity On TV
The entertainment industry has been licking diversity since its inception, and this is something Felicia hopes will change. She told The Mary Sue, I would love—personally, I love to see more diversity on television and whatever. Behind and in front of the camera.”
9. She Started Acting When She Was A Child
Acting has always been one of Felicia’s biggest passions. Once a person gets bit by the acting bug, it’s hard for them to see themselves doing anything else. She fell in love with performing at an early age and she made her acting debut when she was just 7-years-old in a local stage production of To Kill a Mockingbird.
10. She Was A Math Major
Education is something Felicia has always taken seriously. Although she went to college on a violin scholarship, music wasn’t the only thing she studied. In addition to majoring in music performance, she also majored in mathematics. She graduated as the valedictorian of her class.