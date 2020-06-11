Five Actors You Never Knew Had Serious Martial Arts Skills

For anyone that’s thinking that a lot of actors are just a lot of bluster and hot air it might be wise to think again in the case of several of them since whether they star in action movies or not, quite a few celebrities do know how to fight and defend themselves. Think of it this way, they have a lot of money and at least some free time between movies and shows, and for some of them the ability to at least look like they know what they’re doing is great, but some of them want their movements to look authentic and as a result they use the same fighting techniques that the professional athletes use to not only get into shape, but also to stay as fit and skilled as they possibly can. Some of the people in the industry might be kind of surprising when it comes to realizing that they are in fact capable of folding a person up like a pretzel or knocking them on their butt, but for other’s it’s kind of easy to think that the whole tough routine isn’t just something that they practice on screen, as for some folks it’s an actual part of their persona. The writers at Puncher would likely agree with this as they’ve compiled a list of celebrities that are well-trained and experienced.
Here are a few names that might surprise you to learn are quite skilled in the martial arts.
5. Wiz Kalifa
The famous rapper can walk the walk and talk the talk when it comes to being tough and trained since he’s practiced in both Muy Thai and MMA, meaning he’s no one to be messed with on a lark unless that person is just as skilled. Anyone that has studied Muy Thai for even a little bit knows that the elbow and knee strikes alone are meant to be vicious, but the punches and kicks that are taught in this style are also downright mean and aggressive, and when taken to heart and made a part of one’s lifestyle this is an art that can seriously damage another person. As for MMA, if you’ve watched Bellator or UFC then you already know how strenuous that is.
4. Robert Downey Jr.
You wouldn’t really think just by looking at him that RDJ would know much when it comes to fighting, but that’s where appearances can be deceiving obviously since the guy does know how to fight. But the one and only Iron Man has studied Wing Chun for some time and has benefited from it not only due to the fighting skills but also thanks to the meditative skills that it affords him as these helped to straighten his life out and get his acting career back on track. If you want to see him using these skills a good movie to watch is Sherlock Holmes, as he absolutely dismantles an opponent it what can only be called a cinematic display of brain over brawn.
3. Jessica Alba
Looking at Jessica one might assume that she simply knows how to stay in good shape and isn’t prone to being that aggressive. Of course Krav Maga isn’t exactly known as a tickle contest and she’s been training in this style for a while now, so it’s fair to say that one shouldn’t test her willingness to go the distance in a street fight. This fighting style has gained a lot of ground over the years and has earned a reputation for being one of the most vicious around, not to mention a very practical way of fighting since it doesn’t just focus on hand to hand combat and manages to incorporate a few different styles into its forms.
2. Tom Hardy
This one might not be as big of a surprise since Tom Hardy was in Warrior with Joel Edgerton and Nick Nolte. But apparently during this time he became very enamored of the MMA lifestyle since he’s been deep into it ever since. It definitely helped with his role as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and has kept him in great shape ever since. It’s also fair to say that it might have helped him a great deal for his role as Eddie Brock in Venom, and we’ll get to see the benefits again in Venom 2 when it hits theaters.
1. Ed O’Neill
Who would have thought that Al ‘Four touchdowns in a single game’ Bundy would have turned out to be a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu? And not only that, he’s trained under the legendary Rorian Gracie. Anyone that knows MMA or anything about the Gracie’s knows that they’re the measuring stick that a lot of people use when it comes to fighting and that being able to attain a black belt in their presence is nothing to be laughed at. It’s hard to think that the slob from Married With Children earned this distinction, but it’s also insanely impressive.
So really, don’t go thinking that celebrities are pushovers, as a good number of them could do some serious damage.