Five Of The Most Baffling Booking Decisions By WWE Creative In The Modern Era

Since 1979, WWE has been entertaining fans around the world with their soap opera entertainment that usually ends up inside of a squared circle. However, it’s been notable in the past 10 plus years that the writers have struggled to pen a compelling product that doesn’t have fans and critics scratching their heads. This list will look back at the most baffling decisions that the company has made within the last ten years, so don’t expect Katie Vick or Mae Young giving birth to a hand. Let’s get started with the first one:
Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns Ends In A No Contest
The whole build leading up to Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns was bizarre. In 2018, Strowman was arguably at the peak of his career thanks to how unique his character was. Of course, big men are nothing new in the world of WWE; however, Strowman stood out because of all the crazy stunts that he’s done and the fact that WWE actually booked him as a star. By winning the 2018 Money in the Bank briefcase, Strowman appeared to finally be on his way to being the top champion of the RAW brand but the only person that was standing in his way was Roman Reigns. The problem runs deeper than Strowman simply pinning Reigns 1-2-3 as Vince McMahon refused to have anyone but Roman on top for the last several years.
Despite how over “The Monster Among Men” was, the company’s first baffling decision was to turn him heel in the weeks leading up to their eventual showdown. This move effectively damaged Strowman’s career, but the most baffling move came at Hell in a Cell 2018 when the match ended via no contest because of a Brock Lesnar interference. This specialty match has been around for over a decade and it’s been made clear that HIAC is a no disqualification match. In fact, interference has happened plenty of times during this specialty match and there’s never been any sort of disqualification or no contest ruling. This was a baffling move to try and protect two top stars as the company clearly didn’t want Strowman or Reigns to take a clean pin. If that was the case then why make this bout a Hell in a Cell? This moment continued to effectively destroy Strowman’s career as the “Monster Among Men” never got back to the heights of his popularity because of these damaging choices in the Roman Reigns feud.
The Fiend Loses To Seth Rollins By Disqualification
Speaking of momentum killers, let’s talk about Seth Rollins losing by “disqualification” at Hell in a Cell 2019. Clearly, Vince McMahon and company didn’t learn from the negative feedback that they received over the Strowman/Reigns debacle in 2018 so the company ended up pulling the same stunt again, but this time the reasoning was even stupider. The Fiend/Bray Wyatt came into this match as the hottest act on the WWE roster and the new character was fresh off a dominating win over Finn Balor at Summerslam. These two were having a normal HIAC match until Seth Rollins grabbed a sledgehammer and smashed The Fiend with it. This caused for the referee to instantly call for the bell. This is Hell in a Cell, one of the most violent matches in the company’s history. We’ve seen men thrown off the top of the cages, bloody battles involving barbed wire, steel chairs, and whatever weapon you can think of, but now no disqualification matches can end by DQ?
Yes, in the record books, this is labeled as a no contest, but given the referee’s immediate response to call for the bell after Rollins attacked The Fiend, this was a strong signal that officials were labeling it a disqualification until they heard the major backlash from the crowd. This booking move also damaged The Fiend/Bray Wyatt, who had a nice aurora about him that was killed the moment this baffling decision was made. Sure, The Fiend won the WWE title the following month, but the damage to Wyatt’s character was already done.
Damian Priest And The Miz fight Off A Horde Of Zombies (Wrestlemania Backlash 2021)
Supernatural shenanigans in the WWE are nothing new. Just look at characters such as The Undertaker, Kane, and even Bray Wyatt. The supernatural stuff has always been bad, but at least they fit the characters of these men. So when the company decided to add random zombies to a match where neither man is a supernatural character, WTF? The build between Damian Priest and The Miz did involve this fake non-sense, thus adding zombies to this match made no complete sense whatsoever. Yes, I do understand that this was an advertisement for Dave Bautista’s movie, Army of the Dead; however, this movie tie-in was just as bad as when Chuckie crossed over to WCW. There could’ve been plenty of ways to promote the new Zack Synder film that didn’t necessitate the involvement of live zombies pretending to eat the wrestlers. A huge eye-rolling moment that had no business being added to The Miz/Damian Priest feud.
Kofi Kingston Is Squashed By Brock Lesnar (Smackdown, October 4, 2019)
Here’s the thing, Kofi Kingston dropping the belt in a squash fashion wasn’t the problem. The same thing happened to John Cena at Summerslam 2014; however, the main difference was the follow-up. Cena was allowed to rebound and prove his worth the following month, whereas nothing happened to Kofi Kingston following his embarrassing loss. There was no character shift for the former WWE Champion and Kingston never got a rematch against Lesnar for a belt. The booking for this match confirmed that officials didn’t see Kingston as anything more than a mid-carder. Instead of telling a compelling story of Kingston earning his way back up to the top, he was right back down to the New Day shenanigans, which has grown tiresome at this point. WWE has had trouble making stars in the past decade; however, the journey of Kingston winning the WWE Championship made him a star in many fans’ eyes, and though his reign was far from hot, the long-time WWE star deserved better than what he got. His championship win at WrestleMania in 2019 was one of the best moments in the company’s history; It’s a shame the company couldn’t keep his momentum going following that big night.
NXT Champion Karrion Kross Loses His Debut Match To Jeff Hardy (RAW, July 21, 2019)
WWE’s track record with NXT stars hasn’t been too great lately. Every once in a while, the company gets it right, most notably Kevin Owens taking out John Cena and The Shield helping CM Punk retain the WWE Championship; however, Karrion Kross’s loss on RAW was damaging on so many levels. First, Kross entered the match undefeated as the NXT Champion, yet it took Jeff Hardy nearly four minutes to beat the once unstoppable star. Jeff Hardy’s star has been lowered in 2021, with the former WWE and World Champion even losing to Veer, Jinder Mahal’s lackey on a random episode of Main Event.
Hardy was essentially a glorified jobber at this point and for the veteran to beat the top champion of NXT damages a brand that’s tried so hard to put over Kross as unstoppable. It tells the audience that the NXT stars aren’t on the same level as the wrestlers on RAW and Smackdown. The purpose of NXT is to create the next generation of stars; however, how can that be possible when RAW and Smackdown continue to tell the audience that the next generation will never be on the same level as The Rock, John Cena, or Stone Cold Steve Austin? What’s worse about Kross’s debut is that he was stripped of everything that made him unique. He looks like a created wrester from the WWE 2K video games. There was nothing about his looks that stood out in a unique and attention-grabbing way. At this moment, Kross is struggling on the main roster thanks to the non-reaction he gets every time he comes out. A first impression is everything, and WWE messed that up big time.