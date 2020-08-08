10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fridge Wars

There’s something about a good meal and a little friendly competition that go together extremely well. Both of those things are the basis for the Canadian cooking show, Fridge Wars. The show features two professional chefs who go head to head in a cooking battle, but there’s a twist: they can only use the food found in a local family’s refrigerator. Once the food is prepared, the residents will judge who made the best dish. The show requires a lot of creativity on the part of the chef, and it tests the limits of what you can do with just a few random ingredients lying around your kitchen. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the TV series, Fridge Wars.
1. The Show Was Filmed In Toronto
Fridge Wars was filmed in Toronto which means only Canadian families will be featured on the show. According to The Cinemaholic, “The reason why Toronto is a preferred location for setting up production studios is because of the lucrative tax credits the government provides for projects that are filmed in the country.”
2. The Show Has Social Media Accounts
If you’re a fan of Fridge Wars and want to keep up with behind the scenes footage and other clips related to the show, you’ll be very happy to know that the series has its own social media profiles. You can follow Fridge Wars on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
3. The Show Has Already Aired In Canada
Although Fridge Wars is a new show to American audiences, it’s not quite as new in Canada. The show was released there earlier this year and was aired on the CBC before being picked up by the CW for distribution in the United States. There’s no word on whether or not the show will expand to include American chefs if it’s brought back for a second season.
4. The Cooking Happens In The Network’s Studio
Even though the chefs will be getting their ingredients from the family’s homes, the cooking won’t actually take place there. Instead, both chefs will return to the show’s studio after they’ve picked their ingredients and cooking will take place in a kitchen that has been set up strictly for Fridge Wars.
5. Viewers May Get Some Meal Ideas
Let’s be real, we’ve all been in a position where we weren’t sure what we were going to have for dinner, and all we had in the fridge were some random ingredients. But after watching Fridge Wars, viewers may get some ideas on things they can potentially make when they’re running low on meal ideas.
6. There Is A Diverse Group Of Chefs
One of the things that makes Fridge Wars so fun is the fact that the cast of judges is so diverse. The chefs come from different backgrounds and have different areas of expertise when it comes to the types of food they’re best-known for preparing. Some of the cast members on the show include Matt Basile, Dusty Gallagher, and Massimo Capra.
7. Chefs Have 45 Minutes To Cook
Not only are the chefs tasked with making something out of nothing, they’re also under a strict time crunch. The chefs will only have 45 minutes to prepare their dishes. If you’ve ever cooked, you know that 45 minutes really isn’t time to do much, so these chefs’ skills will definitely be getting put to the test.
8. The Families Initially Don’t Know They’re On Fridge Wars
Since letting the families know they’re on Fridge Wars would give them time to stock the refrigerator, families are visited at random. Emma Hunter, the show’s host, says, “We actually go to the family’s home and they have no idea that we’re going to raid their fridge. They think we’re there to discuss contemporary dinner habits, and then we sort of give them a ploy as to why they have to go into a different room”
9. The Chefs Can Use Other Pieces Of Information In The Kitchen For Clues
You can learn a lot by being in someone’s kitchen. Since the chefs’ dishes will be judged by the families, it’s important that they try to make something that the family will actually like. The chefs can use different clues from the families’ kitchens to get an idea of what kinds of foods they might like.
10. The Chefs Don’t Actually Use Ingredients From The Families’ Homes
Even though the entire premise of the show is that the chefs will be cooking with ingredients they find in someone’s refrigerator, the truth is that they won’t be using the actual ingredients they find. Instead, all of the ingredients will be noted and replaced at the studio.