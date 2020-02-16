Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Fun Facts about Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont

Fun Facts about Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont

59 seconds ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans love when Don Diamont is one of the main characters on the show in that he is on the screen all the time. Since not one of the main story lines right now is following him so much as it is following the others he’s involved with, he’s been on the air a little less than usual. It happens all the time. Every character gets their time to spend less time at work and more time in their personal lives throughout the year when the arcs aren’t all about them, and it’s all about balance. Right now, Bill Spencer is not one of the main issues on the show, so we don’t get to see as much of him as we might like. He’s still there regularly, but we don’t get as much of him. So, we thought we might point out a few fun things about the man behind Bill Spencer tha you didn’t already know and that you might find really fun.

He is Not A DIamont

Did you know this about him? He was not born Don Diamont. In fact, he was born Donald Feinberg. Of course, that is not a name that really screams television star. It sounds like a plumber or a man who does your taxes, though we aren’t knocking either profession given that we need both or we’d be lost as people in the world we live in. His name wasn’t one that rang true to a famous person, so he decided to create his own stage name. Don is a little more streamlined than Donald, and Diamont sounds a lot more elegant and sophisticated than Feinberg. He’s not the first, last, or only man in LA to do this with his name. As it happens, many of the most famous people in Hollywood change their last name and their first names a bit to make them sound a little more intriguing. His agent told him that his name was not “rhythmical,” but he’s said more than one time that his actual name is a bit more Jewish than his agent wanted him to sound. So, he began using his mother’s maiden name.

He’s Been Around the Soap Block

We all know and love him as Bill Spencer, but you know as well as we do that this is not the only role he has had in the soap industry over the years. He was also on Days of Our Lives for a short time playing the role of Carlos Forenza. In fact, this was his first ever major acting role after he decided to go from modeling to the world of acting. He did well, too, and that’s when he was signed to play a very major role on another CBS soap, Young and the Restless. He signed a long-term contract to play Brad Carlton. He spent many years here with this role, and it worked for him. Fans loved him. When he was done with this role and ready to move on, the network knew that they needed to keep him on board, and they created the role of Bill Spencer for him.

He’s a Fan of Long-Time Commitment

Don Diamont might not be the most successful in the marriage industry considering he is a divorced man, but he’s much better at it than his character. His character, Bill Spencer, is a man who might be married to one or two women in the same year, and sometimes more than once to one of those women. He’s not known around LA for being a one-woman man for more than a few weeks at a time, and we never know when he might decide he’s ready to take his mission to another woman. But, Don Diamont is not quite that man. He likes things a little more serious and a little more long-term in his personal life. He was married to his first wife, Rachel Braun, from 1994 to 2002. They were together for a while before they got married, too. They also share four children from over the years that they were together and married. He married his second wife, Cindy Ambuehl, after being together many, many years back in 2012. They’re still married, still happy, and still living their best lives.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Wait a Minute, is Ray Donovan Canceled or Not?
Check Out The Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Trailer
The Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser is Here
Love Boat
How Has The Love Boat Not Been Rebooted Yet?
Rise of Skywalker Gets the “How it Should Have Ended” Treatment
Defending J.J. Abrams and His Direction of The Recent Star Wars Trilogy
Video Pokes Fun at the Constantly Changing Han and Greedo Scene in Star Wars
Do You Believe The Theory That Arthur Fleck Wasn’t The Real Joker?
Sybil Danning
Whatever Happened to Sybil Danning?
Mimi Keene
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mimi Keene
Macaulay Culkin Bombed his Audition for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tammy Bradshaw
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen