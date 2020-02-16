Fun Facts about Young and the Restless’ Amelia Heinle

Young and the Restless fans are obsessed with Amelia Heinle in the role of Victoria Newman. She’s someone who plays the role well, and we are always convinced she really is a flighty woman who just does not know how to grow up or get her life on track. She has a horrible reputation with the men on the show for not being able to make anything work, for losing men to the most random things, and for always going back to her father for help with her life. She always has a great idea for how she wants to make her life go, and she’s always looking for a way to make it work out by asking her dad, Victor Newman, to help her out and figure things out for her. She is so good in this role that we want to know a few more things about her. Fun facts you don’t already know, if you will; and here they are.
Her Real Life Family is Similar to Her On Screen Family
She might not be as dramatic in real life as she is on television, but her family is almost just as big. She’s got what feels like countless siblings on the show she plays in, and her mother and father on the show could always have a few more siblings for her that she simply did not know about. She’s only got three siblings that we know of on television – so far – but she’s no stranger to a big family. In fact, she’s accustomed to growing up in a slightly larger family. She’s actually one of six kids at home. Yes, you heard us correctly. She is one of six. She knows what it’s like to grow up in a big house, with lots of kids around, and to grow up with sheer chaos. Her family lived in Arizona most of her life, but she moved with them to New Jersey when she was 15.
She Bonds Hard at Work
When you spend as much time on a set as she does, you tend to find some serious bonds. Did you know that she met both of her former husbands at work? Her first husband was a man with whom she co-starred in a hit show called “Loving” for many years. Her second husband was the man she was married to on Young and the Restless (you may know him as JT Hellstrom, the man who was accused of murdering and covering it up after he was physically and emotionally abusive to her last year on the show) though they also didn’t make it work for them. However, in addition to bonding with the men she works with, she also bonds heavily with the women on the show, too. She’s met all of her very best friends in the world at work. She and her absolute best friend, Nancy Addison-Altman, met on the set of Loving, but she’s also so very close to the women she works with in Genoa City, too.
A Cab Driver Almost Cost her The Career She Loves
Amelia Heinle got her big break on a soap called “Loving,” which ultimately led her to her roles on shows like All My Children and Young and the Restless. She was almost not able to get that role, though. She was living and working Manhattan when the opportunity to take on that role was given to her, but she took a bad cab to get to her audition. The cab driver messed up the address and took her to the wrong set, and she had to run to her audition in the pouring rain down the streets of New York City to get to her “Loving” audition. She was a mess when she got here. She was soaking wet, dirty, her hair was matted, and her makeup was running down her face, but they liked her enough to give her a chance despite all the things working against her when she showed up wet, messy, and late for the audition. Thankfully, she made it and they loved her so much.