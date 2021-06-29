Gary King was introduced to the reality TV world early in 2021 when he joined the cast of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht for season two. Not only did it quickly become clear that Gary is a natural in front of the camera, but it was also obvious that he was serious about doing a good job at work. At the first officer of Parsifal III, Gary never hesitates to get down to business. At the same time, however, Gary sometimes struggles to draw clear lines between his personal and professional lives. While this may bring extra stress to his life, it also makes for entertaining TV. Due to the format of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, there’s good Gary won’t be on another season, so viewers are going to have to enjoy him while they can. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gary King.
1. He’s From South Africa
Something that makes Below Deck: Sailing Yacht more interesting in comparison to other reality shows is the fact that the cast members come from all over the world. Gary was born and raised in South Africa although he eventually relocated to New Zealand.
2. He’s Been Working on Yachts For Over A Decade
Gary may be new to the reality TV world, but he certainly isn’t new to yachting. During an interview with Starry Mag, Gary said, “I went overseas (to Europe) for a gap year when I was eighteen years old. I found work on yachts for extra cash. Little did I know they paid well and also paid you to travel. Having the love for travelling and for water, it was a no brainer to pursue a career in yachting.”
3. He Likes To Cook
Due to his career, Gary doesn’t get to spend a lot of time in one place, which means he probably eats out fairly often. When he does get the chance to sit still, however, he enjoys being able to cook for himself. For those who were wondering, it appears that Gary has some pretty solid skills in the kitchen.
4. He’s All About Family
From what we can tell about Gary’s life, he’s currently single and he doesn’t have any children. That said, family is still one of the most important things in his life. He has very close relationships with his loved ones, especially his niece. Being an uncle is one of the things he’s most proud of.
5. He Loves Playing Golf
Working on yachts can be very demanding, and Gary probably doesn’t get as much free time as he might like. When he does get time off, though, he likes to spend it being active. Gary loves to get out on the green whenever he gets the chance. Not only does golfing help him stay active, but it’s also a great way for him to relax.
6. He’s An Animal Lover
Gary’s work schedule makes it hard for him to have a pet of his own, which is probably a bummer for him seeing as how he really loves animals. He loves getting the chance to see different kinds of species and he’s had the change to interact with lots of different animals thanks to her career.
7. He Always Wanted To Be Famous
Being in the entertainment industry is something Gary has always wanted for himself. Gary told Starry Mag, “I feel I was not born for a normal life and was hoping I would become famous. I always wanted to star in a Hollywood movie and was hoping that this would be a steppingstone in that direction.”
8. He Wasn’t A Below Deck Fan Prior To Being Cast
Oftentimes, when a person gets cast in a longrunning reality show franchise they’re extra excited because they’ve been fans of thes how. That, however, wasn’t the case for Gary. He didn’t really watch Below Deck before he joined the cast. In fact, he he told Starry Mag that he’d “never seen a single minute” of the show.
9. He Doesn’t Let Haters Get To Him
For the most part, being in the spotlight has been a good experience for Gary. After all, he has always wanted to be a star. At the same time, though, Gary has also had to deal with lots of haters. Despite their negative comments, he never lets them bring him down. He actually feels bad for them.
10. He Isn’t The Best At Keeping In Touch
Technology has made it easier than ever for people to keep in contact with one another. However, sometimes it’s still easier said than done. Since Gary is constantly traveling, he admits that he isn’t very good at keeping in touch with some of his former crew mates.