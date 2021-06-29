Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gary King

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gary King

15 seconds ago

Gary King was introduced to the reality TV world early in 2021 when he joined the cast of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht for season two. Not only did it quickly become clear that Gary is a natural in front of the camera, but it was also obvious that he was serious about doing a good job at work. At the first officer of Parsifal III, Gary never hesitates to get down to business. At the same time, however, Gary sometimes struggles to draw clear lines between his personal and professional lives. While this may bring extra stress to his life, it also makes for entertaining TV. Due to the format of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, there’s good Gary won’t be on another season, so viewers are going to have to enjoy him while they can. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gary King.

1. He’s From South Africa

Something that makes Below Deck: Sailing Yacht more interesting in comparison to other reality shows is the fact that the cast members come from all over the world. Gary was born and raised in South Africa although he eventually relocated to New Zealand.

2. He’s Been Working on Yachts For Over A Decade

Gary may be new to the reality TV world, but he certainly isn’t new to yachting. During an interview with Starry Mag, Gary said, “I went overseas (to Europe) for a gap year when I was eighteen years old. I found work on yachts for extra cash. Little did I know they paid well and also paid you to travel. Having the love for travelling and for water, it was a no brainer to pursue a career in yachting.”

3. He Likes To Cook

Due to his career, Gary doesn’t get to spend a lot of time in one place, which means he probably eats out fairly often. When he does get the chance to sit still, however, he enjoys being able to cook for himself. For those who were wondering, it appears that Gary has some pretty solid skills in the kitchen.

4. He’s All About Family

From what we can tell about Gary’s life, he’s currently single and he doesn’t have any children. That said, family is still one of the most important things in his life. He has very close relationships with his loved ones, especially his niece. Being an uncle is one of the things he’s most proud of.

5. He Loves Playing Golf

Working on yachts can be very demanding, and Gary probably doesn’t get as much free time as he might like. When he does get time off, though, he likes to spend it being active. Gary loves to get out on the green whenever he gets the chance. Not only does golfing help him stay active, but it’s also a great way for him to relax.

6. He’s An Animal Lover

Gary’s work schedule makes it hard for him to have a pet of his own, which is probably a bummer for him seeing as how he really loves animals. He loves getting the chance to see different kinds of species and he’s had the change to interact with lots of different animals thanks to her career.

7. He Always Wanted To Be Famous

Being in the entertainment industry is something Gary has always wanted for himself. Gary told Starry Mag, “I feel I was not born for a normal life and was hoping I would become famous. I always wanted to star in a Hollywood movie and was hoping that this would be a steppingstone in that direction.”

8. He Wasn’t A Below Deck Fan Prior To Being Cast

Oftentimes, when a person gets cast in a longrunning reality show franchise they’re extra excited because they’ve been fans of thes how. That, however, wasn’t the case for Gary. He didn’t really watch Below Deck before he joined the cast. In fact, he he told Starry Mag that he’d “never seen a single minute” of the show.

9. He Doesn’t Let Haters Get To Him

For the most part, being in the spotlight has been a good experience for Gary. After all, he has always wanted to be a star. At the same time, though, Gary has also had to deal with lots of haters. Despite their negative comments, he never lets them bring him down. He actually feels bad for them.

10. He Isn’t The Best At Keeping In Touch

Technology has made it easier than ever for people to keep in contact with one another. However, sometimes it’s still easier said than done. Since Gary is constantly traveling, he admits that he isn’t very good at keeping in touch with some of his former crew mates.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Netflix Takes Dating Shows to Creepy Heights with “Sexy Beasts” Trailer
A Smallville Animated Series in Development from Two Show Alums
What We Learned from the Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer
Real Magicians Chime In on Hollywood Magic
Why Harley Quinn’s Face Tattoo Is Missing In The Suicide Squad
Jerry Seinfeld is Directing and Starring in a Pop Tarts Origins Movie
What We Know about Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” So Far
Indiana Jones 5 Is Sending Indy to……Space?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gary King
Watch The Hacksmith Build a Winter Soldier Arm
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Justine Silva
Batman ’89 Comic Reveals Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
cell dragon ball z
Ranking All of Cell’s Forms in Dragon Ball Z From Worst to Best
Dragon Ball Z
Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best
dragon ball z
Ranking Every Major Dragon Ball Z Villain From Most to Least Likeable
virtual crunchyroll expo
Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2021 is Set to be Massive
grant shonkwiler
Former Fortnite Developer Grant Shonkwiler Talks Making Games and Helping Kids
hyperx cloud stinger
HyperX Adds Pink Version of Cloud Stinger Headset, But is it Any Good?
halo infinite battle pass
Could Halo’s Infinite Battle Passes Fix Video Game FOMO?
Fortnite
Everything You Need to Know About Fortnite’s “Cosmic Summer” Event