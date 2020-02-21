10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hannah Berner

The first thing you will read about Hannah Berner is that she played competitive tennis as a child and even got a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, where she continued playing. She thought her whole life revolved around tennis, but upon trying other things, she has realized she can be good at them too. She, therefore, is a cast on “Summer House” and has a podcast where she talks about everything that bothers her guests, including depression. These ten facts will let you in on what more there is to know about Hannah.
1. She loves sleep
Most people will swear that the only way to be successful is to be awake when your competition is sleeping. Donald Trump confessed that he only sleeps for three to four hours a night and believes that sleep and success cannot go hand in hand. However, science has refuted these claims since we are always told for a body to function well then at least seven hours of sleep are needed. Hannah takes the scientific studies seriously and admitted to loving sleep; therefore, she gets at least eight hours of rest every day. She does not think that waking up at 5.30 am is what it means to work hard.
2. She is keen on maintaining her health
Besides getting her beauty sleep, Hannah ensures that she keeps her body is in perfect condition through a rigorous diet. The reality star thus avoids coffee at all costs because it makes her jittery and only takes decaffeinated coffee despite people making fun of her. Her go-to breakfast is a smoothie comprising spinach, banana, and mango. If she can spare some time to go to the gym and do some yoga, then she does.
3. The best advice she has ever received
They say that you should not pray to have all the challenges removed from your life but to have the strength to overcome them. Similarly, Hannah’s father always encouraged her with a Jewish proverb that says one should not ask for a lighter burden but broader shoulders. Consequently, Hannah believes that every obstacle she has come across has helped to catapult her to where she is today. Besides, such struggles make her empathetic towards other people facing the same; thus, she can give them hope too.
4. She wanted to be a professional tennis player
When Hannah was three, she already had a tennis coach, and by the time she turned eight, she was playing in tournaments. At that point, she told her parents she wanted to grow up and be a professional tennis player. Although she enjoyed all sports, including golf, softball, and basketball, the high she got from playing tennis was incomparable, her parents understood and supported her dream. Therefore they asked the pro if going pro at eight years was possible. Unfortunately, he responded that it was too late at that age, and Hannah cried all day but still was determined to live her dream.
5. She almost gave up on playing tennis when she was 16
As much as Hannah wanted to go pro, she did not know the amount of work that lay ahead of her. In her interview with ESPN, Hannah revealed that the pressure to measure up to girls who were much better than her had her moving to Florida. For two years, she trained but missed her family and felt like she was putting too much pressure on herself and her parents since they were paying for everything. As a result, Hannah told her father she was ready to quit but then decided she still had more fight in her.
6. One of her most memorable matches
Most people remember the one that got away, but for Hannah, she remembers the match she almost won. Hannah had the pleasure of playing against Colleen Vandeweghe, commonly known as “CoCo,” and she was already winning with a set of 5-2. Hannah’s father was sure his daughter would win as they watched CoCo throw a tantrum on the court. However, when CoCo was penalized for breaking her racket, she got back to her senses, and not only did she win the set, she also won the match. To this day, Hannah wonders how CoCo did it.
7. Her favorite time of the year
Well, you might have guessed her ideal time of the year from the reality show in which Hannah is a cast member. She loves summer and has always spent that time of the year on Shelter Island since her family owns a place there. With Hamptons only a few minutes away, Hannah loves sampling the foods from different restaurants.
8. Why she started the “Berning in Hell” podcast
Even before she went on “Summer House,” Hannah was already thinking of how people can show their true selves since the reality show has a show-off aspect. Consequently, she came up with the podcast after observing that even the people who inspired her would sometimes demoralize her; hence she wanted to know the cause of their behavior. With the podcast, Hannah thinks there is no better way of showing that everyone is going through something since she has learned that we all have our mental issues as she told AOL.
9. She can be impulsive
Breaking up is never easy, and Hannah knows this all too well. By the time she went on the show, she was healing from a breakup, and while you would expect her to take her time, she ended up doing the opposite. The reality star confessed that after her nasty breakup, the first person she matched with was Dave, a British guy whose 6’6 height had Hannah hooked. Still, the two kept going on and off, and in one instance, Hannah hooked up with an Australian guy, but Dave forgave her.
10. She and Paige became best friends on the show
Hannah disclosed that Paige is one of those people whom she had met and never taken the time to know, but when she did, they immediately hit it off. Paige shared the same feeling towards the friendship with Hannah. However, the only way they advise adult women to stay friends is by having the same taste in alcohol and different taste in men.