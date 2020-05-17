Has Amber Heard Been Fired from Aquaman 2?

Fans don’t always get what they want when it comes to seeing their favorite actors or those they detest getting a certain part or getting cut from a movie altogether, but if there’s any truth to the rumor that Tiny Diapana of Epic Stream and others are pushing it’s that Amber Heard might soon find herself cut loose from the DCEU and without a doubt unable to come back as Meara for the Aquaman sequel that’s apparently slated for 2022 at this time. So far that’s the rumor that’s going around and as it stands there are a lot of people hoping it’s true since Heard’s storied divorce from current ex-husband Johnny Depp became decidedly ugly the further it went, with allegations of abuse coming in from Heard that have turned out to be allegedly false given that a few people have stepped forward and claimed that she painted on bruises and faked injuries to get Depp into further trouble and possibly ruin his reputation. While Depp has definitely been kind of a strange individual throughout his adult years he’s also had plenty of support from those that have known him the best and had serious reservations about his marriage to Heard from the start. Fans were outraged to say the least when the divorce proceedings continued to ramp up and saw Depp lose ground in his acting career while Heard was kept on by Warner Bros. and her L’Oreal connections.
As of now though it does sound as though Warner Bros. might cut ties with her if the divorce proceedings don’t go her way and she’s found to be lying outright. It does feel safe to say that even if she somehow gets away clean that Warner Bros. will still cut her off since it’s simply too much drama to deal with when they’re trying to bolster their brand and instill a bit of faith in people that they are interested in being a stand-up type of company. Who might step in to play the part of Meara would be in serious question then since Heard was seen to play the princess in the first movie and right now one name that might need to be considered would be Emilia Clarke, who a lot of people would no doubt pull for since she and Jason Momoa already have a history on screen and worked quite well together. Taking into account that there are those that didn’t watch Game of Thrones (shocking I know) Jason and Emilia played the parts of Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen, a pairing that was undoubtedly one of the best in the entire series and didn’t go unnoticed. Unfortunately it also didn’t last past the first season, as Momoa’s character was killed off and Emilia’s lasted until the final season.
It could work though, and it might actually show better chemistry than Jason and Amber did since it might be that Jason and Emilia could form that bond once again and make something happen. Edward Lauder of Small Screen has a list of actresses that might be able to replace Heard. But that’s going to have to wait for now since there’s no telling who Warner Bros. is going to want to bring into the mix since replacing Heard will likely meet with some fan opposition since there were those fans that happened to like her. Whether you liked her or not though it was pretty easy to see that there were moments in the Aquaman movie when she felt a little too stiff and didn’t really flow with Momoa that well, as he appeared as the calm and easygoing type more often and she kind of had to acclimate to that and failed in some instances. That’s one perspective obviously but there are plenty of people that are still wanting to see Heard get dumped and dumped hard for trying to discredit Johnny Depp, and at this point the rumors are making it appear that this might happen. What will happen to her acting career is hard to say since it’s more likely than not that there are plenty of people who would still want to see her on screen and more than one studio that might want to work with her. But until we hear the final outcome of the trial and someone actually reporting that Heard has in fact been dumped from the movie then it’s little more than a rumor.
The divorce proceedings between Heard and Depp have been less than pleasant to say the least since the two have gone back and forth as they’ve tried to plead their cases in the most convincing way. What’s truly going to decide just how far either one of them go however is going to be the court of public opinion since from a legal standpoint Heard could be looking at some serious trouble if she’s been lying, but it’s the fans that could truly eviscerate her reputation if they find that she’s no longer worth following any longer.