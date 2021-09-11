Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Been Fired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

For more than a decade, the cast of Jersey Shore has been reality TV royalty. Even though the original series only lasted for about three years, it left such a lasting impression that it was rebooted in 2018 under the name Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Since then, it has been a fixture on MTV, and viewers have loved watching the original cast embark on new journeys. Unfortunately, however, there could possibly be a major change happening with the cast. In August of 2021, rumors started to surface that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had been fired from the show. For many fans, this information came as a very unpleasant surprise. If this is true, it’ll definitely change the dynamics of the house – and probably not in a good way. Keep reading to find out if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been fired Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Why People Think Ronnie Got Fired
Even though lots of rumors tend to be false, they all start somewhere. That said, you’re probably wondering what sparked the idea that Ronnie is getting kicked off the show. The answer is actually pretty simple. The information started to circulate after an article in The Sun revealed that Ronnie hasn’t filmed for the upcoming season of the show after his recent arrest. Although there could be a number of reasons for this, it didn’t take long for people to jump to the conclusion that Ronnie had been relieved of his Jersey Shore duties.
Ronnie’s Legal Troubles
Over the years, things haven’t always been smooth sailing for Ronnie. He has struggled with mental health issues as well as an addiction to alcohol. In the spring of 2018, he decided to enter rehab in an effort to turn things around. Although he initially seemed to be making progress, just a year later he seemed to be back in a dark place.
In the fall of 2019, Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges after an altercation with his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jen Harley. His legal troubles didn’t stop there, though. In 2021, he was arrested once again on domestic violence charges. This time, however, the charges were in relation to an incident with Ronnie’s new girlfriend, Saffire Matos. At the time of the second arrest, he was still on probation for the first incident.
Did Ronnie Really Get The Boot?
At the moment, MTV hasn’t officially announced whether Ronnie will return to the show. However, we do know that he is taking an indefinite break. In an announcement, Ronnie revealed, “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long. ” He also added that his goal was to put his health first and get to a better place for himself and his young daughter.
Most would agree that being on reality TV is as sweet as it gets when it comes to a job. Getting fired would definitely be a huge blow for Ronnie. At the same time, though, his behavior has turned him into a liability, so it’s easy to see why MTV would consider cutting ties.
Hopefully, though, everything works out in the end and Ronnie is able to get his health in order and return to the show. In the meantime, however, his castmates are definitely going to hold things down.
Will Ronnie Be Replaced?
If Ronnie does end up getting fired, it’ll be interesting to see if MTV decides to replace him. Chances are, however, that they won’t. The Jersey Shore cast has been together for so long that it’s hard to imagine someone new coming into the fold. That said, some think that Ronnie being absent from the show could open the door for his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Giancola to return. Unfortunately, though, that is unlikely, too.
In the past, Sammi has already made it clear that she has no interest in being in the reality TV world anymore. Although many suspected that this was largely because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie, it looks like it’s deeper than that. Even after it was revealed that Ronnie wouldn’t be part of season five, Sammi clarified in a TikTok video that she would not be joining the cast. She did, however, mention that she is currently single which then led some to talk about the possibility of her and Ronnie getting back together. That is yet another thing that seems like it won’t be happening – ever.