10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hassie Harrison

Have you heard of the film, “Dementia”? If not, you should check it out right away. It stars a young actress by the name of Hassie Harrison, and it’s everything. It shows off the sheer talent that this young actress really has, and we are so impressed by her work. She’s young, she’s bright, she’s a star, and we want to get to know more about her. So, sit back, relax, and let us take you into a trail of information about your soon-to-be new favorite actress.
1. She’s Young
She looks young, but she’s actually older than she looks – which is still young, if this makes any sense at all. She’s only 30. She turned 30 on March 20, 2020 (making her birth year 1990). She probably didn’t get to celebrate how she wanted, though, since the world was effectively shut down when she was celebrating.
2. She’s a Texas Girl
She was born and raised in the Dallas area, and she lived there until she was 15. She then spent a little bit of time in Copenhagen. She now lives in Los Angeles. She’s a pretty cultured young woman, wouldn’t you say?
3. Her Love of Acting is From Her Mother
Her mother was deeply and heavily involved with the children’s theater in Dallas, and her daughter took after her as a result. She wanted to spend more time there, and she wanted to learn to act. She let her love of acting dictate her entire life, and it really did work out for her. She was so sure at even a young age that acting was going to be the path she chose in her life.
4. She’s Smart
We mean smart enough to go to college when she was only 15. Yes, we said 15. She then went to Copenhagen for almost a year to study the cinema in European countries. We don’t know how she managed to complete her high school diploma at such a young age, but we imagine she did so by working at her own pace throughout her educational experience.
5. She Cares Too Much
She is a woman who has said she cares too much about things. She lets things get to her and make her feel so much more than she thinks that they should. For example, she is a huge Dallas Mavericks fan, and she would go to all the games growing up in Dallas. However, she was too much into the game and her level of care was so high that any loss would ruin her entire day for her, and she had to take a step back and just stop.
6. She’s a Coffee Girl
We will admit that we don’t trust anyone who doesn’t love coffee. How do you even function? How do you get through the day? How do you speak to people? We all need coffee, and Hassie Harrison is a coffee girl. She likes all things breakfast, and we are here for this. She also likes eggs and yogurt with her breakfast.
7. She’s Got a Famous Boyfriend
He’s also a bit older than she is – 10 years to be precise. His name is Austin Nichols from “The Walking Dead,” and “One Tree Hill,” fame. We don’t know precisely how long they’ve been together, but they seem to be in a good place with one another.
8. They’ve Been Public Since 2018
People may have speculated that they were dating before, but they made their first red carpet appearance together in 2018. It was in Laguna Beach, California at a charity event for the Annual SeaChange Summer Party. They admitted there that they’d been dating for some time, and he referred to her as his lady.
9. She Believes in Being Gentle with Yourself
If she could give one piece of advice to her younger self, she would tell herself to be gentler with herself. She believes that she’s someone who should have been a little kinder, a little more grace-filled, with her younger self. However, we’d like to point out that all of us are a little hard on ourselves sometimes, and our older selves see that and appreciate that in so many ways as we age.
10. She Ditched Family Vacation for a Role
She was on a family vacation when she decided to book a last moment ticket to go audition in person for a role on “Tamoca FD” which ended up being what she describes as her breakout role and her road to bigger things. She wasn’t sure, but she did it, and it all worked out for her.