Here’s What We Expect from Kevin Smith’s Green Hornet Series

If you haven’t learned what to expect from Kevin Smith and his many projects yet then you might need to get online and start purchasing a few movies from Amazon, iTunes, or wherever else you can get them since Smith’s movies are sometimes kind of predictable but in a very fun way. With an animated series of The Green Hornet though it’s bound to be something that’s pure Smith and yet also something that will be pure enjoyment, which is basically the same thing. But the great thing about this animated series, or one great thing anyway, is that it won’t be going back to the well to pick up with the same old heroes. Instead, it will be focusing on the Green Hornet’s son and Kato’s daughter, who have both taken up the lifestyle of crime fighters in the place of their fathers. It’ a hope that both elder heroes will be featured in the series at some point since it would be an interesting thing to see, but it’s also appreciated that Smith is taking a different direction, okay a slightly different direction, when presenting the material and will push it forward. Too often we get heroes that simply refuse to age and have to be given a younger actor to take their part or forced to believe that the actor can still rock the role as they continue to get older. There are only a few people that could really do such a thing that well, and yes, Hugh Jackman is one of them. When talking about the project however Kevin had this to say via MovieWeb:
“It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters. We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets, past and future, that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer.”
It might be expected that there will be some raunchy humor and slightly controversial jokes here and there within the movie, and it’s not hard to see why since Kevin has definitely enjoyed filling in his dialogue with a few very choice bits now and then that might make a few eyes pop wide open. But in this series, it might be that the raunchy stuff will be kept to a minimum if there’s any at all since this is a rather different project than anything such as Jay and Silent Bob or Clerks. Smith has the ability to stretch his talents in such a way that he can refrain from going down garbage alley with his content and his jokes, but there might be a couple of quips and moments in there that will be barely acceptable, or so we hope. It’s Kevin Smith after all, and a lot of us have become used to sarcasm, dirty jokes, and sometimes ill-timed bits of content that might make a person openly gag but still laugh once they’ve regained their composure. So yes, it’s a superhero series, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be completely dry and humorless. Seth Rogen’s attempt at The Green Hornet live-action movie didn’t exactly cover itself with glory, but it was a pretty good attempt at creating something that would get the ball rolling.
It’s also expected that we’ll see an actor or two that enjoys working with Smith and has been known to do so on occasion. Let’s say this though if Jason Mewes is part of the cast let’s hope he’s not the main character since that might be kind of awkward. There are plenty of other actors that Smith could tap to perform the voices for the characters however since the number of talented voice actors in Hollywood is large enough that he should be able to take his pick. But it’s also expected that the series might be modeled after the comic series that Smith was tapped to do years ago when his adaptation of the Green Hornet wasn’t picked up as a movie. That means there’s likely going to be a lot of action and his modernized version will go even further since the two heroes being introduced are the children of the originals. Right now it’s fun to think that this could be a very engaging series, though it’s not for certain just where it will land yet. Given that this is Kevin Smith though there might be a few networks vying for the rights, so it’s not a concern as to whether he WILL be picked up, but it’s just a question of WHERE the series will go.
There is talk of another live-action Green Hornet movie coming around again, with Universal taking up the project.