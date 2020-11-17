Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5

The Potterverse is still very much in full swing since the video game titled Hogwarts Legacy is going back to the 1800s to tell the story of another student that will be helping to shape the magical world and unlock their own potential after being selected for one house or another. Even better is that gamers will be given the chance to see more of the wizarding world since this game will take them beyond the confines of Hogwarts and deep into the surrounding lands in search of other forms of magic, magical beasts, and adventure that many Potter fans will no doubt enjoy. The time period is interesting since it predates most, if not all of the characters that we’ve been introduced to thus far, and yet it does appear that we’ll be seeing a dark influence that will be a very real part of the game. There have been plenty of dark wizards throughout the history of the Potterverse thus far, but it’s easy to think that they all had a common thread that would eventually fray and allow them to go on their separate paths of destruction. This game appears to be a way to lead up to the main adventures that we’ve seen to date though, or perhaps it will stand alone as a part of the same universe but as a separate story all its own. It’s hard to say without playing the game yet, but plenty of folks will no doubt give their reviews once the game is out in 2021.
One great part of this game is that it will obviously be expanding the Potterverse in a way and helping to show a few more aspects of the wizarding world than we’ve seen in the past, while still incorporating much of what’s already been revealed. How much it will have to do with the main story is hard to say, but the feeling is that whether or not it leads into events that have already become known doesn’t matter since it’s bound to be a pleasing adventure to many that happen to love the Potterverse and are bound to immerse themselves fully within anything and everything that they can get. So far the graphics look impressive and the gameplay could very well be something that people will enjoy since to this date the Harry Potter games have usually been a lot of fun and a great experience for the fans. As far as the story goes, however, it’s usually seen that people will comment on just about anything so reviews for this game are no doubt going to be as honest and straightforward as possible and any criticisms are hopefully going to be about gameplay and not so much about authenticity.
After all, the Potterverse has been worked and reworked over the years in order to keep the same consistency that people tend to enjoy, and so far it does feel that this game will incorporate just about everything that people can possibly expect. The idea of new spells, new abilities, and the chance to master new combat feats is intriguing. It’s going to be a while to wait yet until anyone can really get into this game and discover just what it has to offer, but already it’s looking like something that might satisfy a lot of Potterheads with its design and the immersive experience it’s about to give when detailing a world that they already know so well. Out of the many games that have come to the Potterverse this one feels as though it’s going to embody the world of Harry Potter but also take it to a place that fans might not have seen yet, or at the very least haven’t experienced on a console. it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of reviews come out after people start playing the game, particularly those that speak of the actual gameplay and what might need to be improved upon since this can help gamers give the kind of feedback that’s needed to the designers in order to fix any bugs that might have been missed.
The hope of course is that this will be taken care of before the game is put on the market, since gamers don’t want to deal with any serious issues that should have been taken care of before the game’s release, but so far it does sound as though things are on track and the game should be a pleasing experience. Now, all we have to do is wait and see what will happen once the game comes out since much as it happens with movies, the fans, or the gamers in this instance are the ones that are usually the most discerning when it comes to the overall experience. Hopefully, we’ll see something positive come along.