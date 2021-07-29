“House of Gucci”: A Life of Glamour and Scandal

What you see is not always what you get. A life filled with glitz and glamour might not be that alluring after all. The perils of fame and fortune combined with the scrutiny of the public eye is portrayed in the upcoming film, House of Gucci. The biographical crime film has been creating waves in the movie industry since it was first announced. It features a controversial storyline, an award-winning director, and an all-star cast to boot. The perfect elements that make up a Hollywood blockbuster.
Uncovering Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci
The highly anticipated drama is being directed by the famed Sir Ridley Scott, who is best known for classics, such as Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, and The Martian. The film is based on the book written by Sara Gay Forden titled, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The story focuses on the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house during that time, and also the last member of the Gucci family dynasty to run the luxury empire. The murder investigation became a worldwide sensation, as it involved Italian socialite and Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani who was tried and convicted for ordering the assassination of her ex-husband.
Even though it has already been more than two decades since the crime took place, it continues to fascinate people from different generations. This is evident in the countless articles that were written and are still being published up to this day. It’s still hard to fathom how a fairy-tale like love story could take on such a vicious turn and end up being one of the most talked about crimes in the fashion industry. Reggiani wed Gucci, the grandson and heir of the luxury brand founder, Guccio Gucci in 1972. They were the epitome of a power couple who seemed to have the world in the palm of their hands. After being blessed with two beautiful daughters, the couple continued to make headlines, as their high-profile battle to gain full control of the Gucci brand came to fruition. They seemed almost unstoppable at this point. The couple continued to be the talk of the town, and a mainstay in Italian tabloids. Reggiani, who then came to be known as “Lady Gucci” was easily the envy of many women’s eyes. She always sported the chicest of fashion pieces, and effortlessly carried a lifestyle that was nothing short of luxurious and extravagant. She was even once famously quoted to say, “I would rather weep in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle.”.
Things started to unravel in the 1985. Reggiani’s whole world turned upside down when Gucci, who was just supposed to go on a short business trip to Florence, didn’t return. Turns out the fashion scion had already abandoned his family and 12-year marriage for a younger lover. The betrayal didn’t stop there. A few years after the high-profile split, Gucci was reported to have sold his stake in Gucci to Investcorp, a Bahrain-based firm, for approximately £150 million. The fashion brand, who had been a major part of Reggiani’s life was suddenly snatched out of her hands. Time passed, but some wounds apparently do not heal. In 1995, Gucci was fatally shot by a hitman in his office lobby, located near Milan’s fashion district. After a lengthy and thorough investigation, Reggiani, who until this day still continues to maintain her innocence, was convicted of arranging the murder and received a 26-year prison sentence.
What To Expect from the Upcoming Film
This is just a preview of what’s to come. House of Gucciis reported to be set in 1995, and will tackle the aftermath of the murder of Gucci. Viewers are invited to enter the dazzling world of fashion filled with intrigues and scandals, through the lenses of one of the highly-acclaimed filmmakers of his generation. The controversial personalities will be portrayed by a talented ensemble led by Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) who will play the scorned Reggiani, and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) who will play the ill-fated Gucci. Other notable names who are rumored to be joining the cast include award-winning actors, Al Pacino (The Godfather) and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club).
Production of the film is well underway, and is set in various parts of Italy. Photos of the cast members in character and donning iconic fashion looks have already created a lot of buzz and excitement. The clamor behind the film may not all be positive though, as the surviving members of the Gucci family have expressed their concerns about the film stealing the identity of the family. Seems like scandal and intrigue still follow the controversial family around. It won’t be long until the film is devoured by the public. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021. Molto eccitante!