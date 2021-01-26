How Many Mortal Kombat Games are There?

Mortal Kombat games are extremely popular in the gaming community, but while we’ve had our fair share of content drops for Mortal Kombat 11 such as the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 1 in 2019, the Mortal Kombat 11 Klassic Arcade Ninja Skin Pack 1, the Mortal Kombat 11 Klassic Arcade Fighter Pack, Mortal Kombat 11 Double Feature Skin Pack, the full Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion and so many more Kombat Packs and Skin Packs through November, 2020. What we haven’t had in quite some time is a brand new entry into the Mortal Kombat lineup of games since 2019. Mortal Kombat 11 is the most recent addition to the and I think it’s safe to say that players would like another game soon. With the hopes of a new Mortal Kombat title coming soon, we thought it would be fun to go through each and every previous title in the Mortal Kombat franchise, so let’s get right into it, shall we?
Mortal Kombat (1992)
- Mortal Kombat was initially released in August 1992 for the Sega Mark III, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis, Arcade, Amiga, Game Boy, MS-DOS, Sega CD, Game Gear, and Mater System. It was also a TV game from Jakks Pacific and an electronic handheld LCD game. Originally developed and published by Midway, this is a fighting game you can play with up to 2 players.
Mortal Kombat II (1993)
- Mortal Kombat II was also developed by Midway and released in 1993 for Arcade, Game Gear, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy, 32X, Amiga, Master System, MS-DOS, Saturn, PlayStation, and PlayStation Network. It is the second installment in the Mortal Kombat series of fighting games.
Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)
- Mortal Kombat 3 – shockingly enough – is also developed by Midway. Released in 1995, the game was available exclusively on the Midway Wolf Unit Arcade system.
Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)
- Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 is a standalone update of the earlier Mortal Kombat 3 with an altered gameplay system and brought back fan favorite characters Kitana and Scorpion, who were previously missing in Mortal Kombat 3. The game was released in late 1995 for Arcade systems, Sega Saturn, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, iOS, PlayStation 2, Windows, and Xbox Live Arcade.
Mortal Kombat Trilogy (1996)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy serves as the second update to the 1995 Mortal Kombat 3. It is essentially the same game, but introduces more characters and stages from previous games. There was also the addition of the “Aggressor” bar, as well as a brand new finishing move known as “Brutality.” Mortal Kombat Trilogy was released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, PlayStation, Sega Saturn, MS-DOS, Windows, R-Zone, and Game.com.
Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997)
- Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub Zero was an action-adventure game; it was actually the first game in the series to feature side-scrolling gameplay. The game was released on PlayStation in North America on October 1, 1997 and the EU on December 2, 1997; the game was also released for the Nintendo 64 in North America on December 8, 1997 and the EU on February 12, 1998.
Mortal Kombat 4 (1997)
- Mortal Kombat 4 is the fourth main installment in the series and was released in October, 1997 for the Nintendo 64, PlayStation, Arcade systems, Microsoft Windows, Game Boy, and Dreamcast.
Mortal Kombat Gold (1999)
- Mortal Kombat Gold is one of the lesser known titles in the Mortal Kombat series; it was released on September 9, 1999 exclusively for the Dreamcast as a launch title for the Sega console.
Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000)
- Mortal Kombat: Special Forces released in June, 2000 as a PlayStation exclusive. Fan-favorite fighting character, Jackson “Jax” Briggs, stars in this fighting action-adventure game.
Mortal Kombat Advance (2001)
- Who would have thought we would see the day where Mortal Kombat is a Game Boy Advance exclusive? Well, in 2001, Midway released Mortal Kombat Advance which was just that – a Mortal Kombat game that is exclusive to the Game Boy Advance.
Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002)
- Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance was the very first Mortal Kombat game to be released exclusively to home consoles with no arcade release preceding it. It was initially launched in 2002 and released for the GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Game Boy Advance.
Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition (2003)
- Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition was a fighting game in the Mortal Kombat series released in 2003 solely for the Game Boy Advance handheld console. It’s basically the second half of Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance meaning the Game Boy Advance port of Deadly Alliance features half of the roster in the full console versions, while Tournament Edition features the other half.
Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004)
- Mortal Kombat: Deception is another addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise developed by Midway Games, Kung Fu Factory, and Backbone Entertainment. The game was released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, GameCube, and Xbox.
Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005)
- Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks is an action-adventure beat ’em up style Mortal Kombat game released in 2005 only for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox.
Mortal Kombat: Armageddon (2006)
- Mortal Kombat: Armageddon was the seventh main installment in the Mortal Kombat fighting game series and was developed again by Midway Games and Kung Fu Factory. The game was released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox in October, 2006 and for Wii on May 29, 2007.
Mortal Kombat Kollection (2008)
- The Mortal Kombat Kollection is a box set that combines Mortal Kombat: Deception, Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks into a single box. This was released in 2008 exclusively for the PlayStation 2.
Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe (2008)
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe was released on November 16, 2008 and featured one of the biggest crossovers in gaming (at the time, of course) with the iconic Mortal Kombat roster facing off against some of the biggest DC Comics fighters of all time. It was developed by Midway Games – no shock there – but this time around, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment also developed and published the game and it was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 where it went on to win the Fighting Game of the Year.
Mortal Kombat (2011)
- Finally, our first title in the Mortal Kombat series that isn’t developed by Midway Games! This ninth main installment served to reboot the franchise when it released in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Microsoft Windows.
Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection (2011)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection is a compilation of three classic 2D Mortal Kombat games including: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. It was released in 2011 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.
Mortal Kombat X (2015)
- Mortal Kombat X is the tenth main installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise and is a sequel to the 2011 Mortal Kombat. It was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in April, 2015; it then went on to also win Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards in 2015.
Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)
- The most recent installment in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 11 was released in March, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Mortal Kombat on Switch and Stadia? Yeah, it shocked me too.