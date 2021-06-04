Most people who have known Hunter King for her entire life would probably agree that she was born to be an actress. She developed a love for performing at a very early age and her talent quickly became obvious to everyone who saw her. Hunter’s natural ability to to keep audiences engaged has allowed her to find lots of success and build a dedicated fan base in the process. Over the years, she has become best-known for playing Summer Newman in the popular soap opera The Young and The Restless. Since joining the cast more than 10 years ago, she has appeared in over 550 episodes of the show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hunter King.
1. She Is A California Native
Hunter was born and raised in Ventura County, CA which is located just a little over an hour outside of Los Angeles. Fortunately, her location made it much easier for her to access opportunities within the industry. Hunter comes from a very close knit family and she has Jewish ancestry.
2. Her Sisters Are Actresses
Hunter isn’t the only person in the King family who was born to entertain. She has two sisters, Kelli and Joey, both of whom are actresses. Kelli has not appeared on screen in about a decade, but Joey is one of the most talked-about young stars. She is best known for her role in Ramona and Beezus and The Kissing Booth.
3. She Didn’t Audition For The Young And The Restless
Auditioning just comes with the territory of working in the entertainment industry. Every once in a while, however, people will get lucky and get opportunities without having to audition for them. That’s exactly what happened to Hunter when she was cast as Summer. According to Distractify, Hunter said, “I never auditioned for Y&R. As I was coming off the plane from Florida with a friend, Jill [Farren-Phelps] called and said, ‘Do you want to come work on Y&R and play Summer?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘Okay. You start in two days.'”
4. She Was A Gymnast
Acting has become what Hunter is best known for, but it’s certainly not the only thing she’s good at. She did gymnastics for many years when she was younger and stopped due to an injury. Although her days as a gymnast may be over, Hunter still loves to stay active.
5. She Is A Dog Mom
Hunter doesn’t have any children of her own, but she’s still enjoying motherhood in her own way. She’s a very proud pet parent and her fur baby has become her best friend. Although Hunter regularly shares photos of her dog, Poppy, she hasn’t made Poppy her own Instagram account.
6. She Is An Emmy Award Winner
When it’s all said and done, every actor’s career will be measured by the number of awards they’ve won. So far, Hunter has build a solid foundation for herself. She has been nominated for a total of five Daytime Emmy Awards and she’s won two, both for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. She will probably be taking home many more awards in the future.
7. She Is An Adventerous
There are countless people who are willing to spend their entire lives playing it safe, but Hunter isn’t one of them. She isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and try new things. From traveling to hiking, she’s always down for a new experience. In 2015, she even went sky diving.
8. She Is A Musician
As a creative person, it goes without saying that self expression is very important to Hunter. While acting has become her primary way of doing that, it certainly isn’t her only way. She also enjoys music and is a talented guitarist and singer. That said, it doesn’t appear that she has intentions of pursuing music as anything other than a hobby.
9. She Is Not Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Some people in the public eye are nervous to take stances on certain issues because they’re afraid they might alienate some of their fans. Hunter, however, isn’t shy about using her platform to show her support for the things that she believes in. She is an advocate for the fights to end racism and police brutality.
10. She Loves Ice Cream
If there’s one person who has a sweet tooth, it’s definitely Hunter King. She loves ice cream and she has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to highlighting the different kinds of ice cream she tries. She even came up with her own rating system.