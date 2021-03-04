During the audition portion of American Idol, all of the contestants are hoping that they can impress the judges. Hunter Metts, however, did more than just impress them. In fact, his audition went better than he could have ever imagined. His performance is “All the Pretty Girls” by Kaleo left all of the judges, particularly Luke Bryan, completely stunned. Getting a Golden Ticket to Hollywood was an easy decision and Hunter is excited to move forward in the competition. Even after just one performance, there are a lot of people who believe that he has what it takes to earn the title of the next American Idol. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hunter Metts from American Idol.
1. He’s A Tennessee Native
Hunter was born and raised in Tennessee which is a state that has a very long and powerful history in the music industry. He graduated from Centennial High School in Franklin in 2017. During high school he began his quest to pursue a career in music, but he eventually gave it up temporarily.
2. His Sister Quit Her Job So He Could Be On Idol
The bond between siblings is something that many would agree is indescribable, and Hunter’s relationship with his sister is the perfect example. His sister worked for Disney for several years but decided to quit her job so that Hunter could audition for the show. Since American Idol now airs on ABC (which is owned by Disney), it was seen as a conflict of interest for him to audition while she was still an employee.
3. He Likes To Travel
Hunter may have lived in Tennessee for his entire life, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t gotten the chance to experience and explore other places. He has visited places across the United States and in 2017, he took a trip to Japan. If he wins American Idol, there will be a lot more traveling in his future.
4. He Has A Large Social Media Following
After his performance, it was clear that Hunter had instantly become a fan favorite and his social media numbers are starting to reflect that. He currently has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram although there’s no way of telling how many he had prior to his performance.
5. He’s In A Relationship
Now that Hunter is well on his way to becoming a star, you can bet that there are lots of people who are hoping to get something started in his DMs. Little do most of these people know, Hunter isn’t interested. He’s already in a relationship with a woman named Elli and she is one of Hunter’s biggest fans.
6. He’s Already Released Some Music
Hunter has already started building the foundation to have a successful music career. He released his debut single “Loaded Gun” in 2021 and he’s hoping to release more music in the future. If he ends up winning American Idol, he will get the chance to record an entire album.
7. His Faith Is Important To Him
Hunter hasn’t publicly said anything about his religious beliefs, but an old Instagram posts suggests that his faith plays a big role in his life. In 2016, he shared a heartwarming post about a young camper he worked with. He stated, “Well Madelyn you showed me more about Christ’s love than I ever could have imagined and I’ll never forget how a single prayer with you completely restored the love in you but in the same moment broke every part of me. I thank God for you Madelyn and honestly I think I needed you more than you needed me. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you.”
8. He’s A Software Engineer
Even though Hunter has always loved music, he wasn’t always in the best position to pursue it. During high school, when he originally planned on focusing in on music, his family went through a rough patch and he decided that it made more sense for him to use his energy to find a more stable job. He ended up going to school for coding and becoming a software engineer.
9. His Parents Are Also Musicians
Hunter’s love for music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember. He grew up in a very musical household where both of his parents were musicians. In fact, music was the reason his parents moved to Tennessee in the first place. Unfortunately, things with their careers didn’t go as planned.
10. He Almost Sang An Original Song For His Audition
No matter how talented a singer is, we all know that picking the right song is a must. As a result, song choice is something American Idol contestants spend a lot of time agonizing over. At one point, Hunter was considering performing an original song for his audition.