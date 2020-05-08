Is Baby Yoda More Popular Than Darth Vader?

With all the popularity that some of the Star Wars characters have been given in recent and past years one would almost think to see Rey or Princess Leia or Han, or even Lando Calrissian within the top ten, but they’d be dead wrong. As Ryan Scott of MovieWeb reveals the most recent search data actually has Baby Yoda at the top of charts since he’s been the talk of the franchise since last November when The Mandalorian debuted and the little green guy was finally revealed. The fact that he was such a well-hidden surprise is absolutely impressive since keeping something like this under wraps for more than a week or so had to have been a little tough considering that Jon Favreau had to know that it would shake up the Star Wars fan base. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen another being like Yoda on screen to be certain, but the female representative of his species, Yaddle, really didn’t have anything to do except sit there and be noticed, if anyone actually did notice. Plus, there have been at least one or two other characters in the Star Wars games that have belonged to the same species, and another Jedi in the graphic novels that some people thought might have been an earlier version of Yoda, given how old he was when he became one with the Force in Return of the Jedi. But as far as popularity goes, Yoda has even slipped down the rankings thanks to The Child and even Mando, who came in at number two apparently. But that means that Mando has outdone Vader as well, pushing the dark lord of the Sith even further from the top spot where he used to rest so comfortably.
Being a little more realistic about it, there’s a good chance that Baby Yoda might not be able to sustain his place at the top since there’s no way to know just yet how long the character is going to last and what his arc is going to reveal once The Mandalorian returns. Likely he’ll remain popular for a while to come since people can’t get enough of the little green guy, and his fame will stick since as part of the Star Wars franchise he’ll now be remembered by fans both old and young, but one has to remember that Darth Vader has sat on the favorites list for quite some time and as one of the most iconic villains in pop culture it would appear that he’s not going anywhere. This is also based off of internet searches, so to be realistic, Baby Yoda might enjoy a nice long run near the top but it might happen that things will balance out eventually once The Mandalorian is over and done with. But until that happens it’s easy to think that both the little green guy and Mando will be gracing the top of the list or somewhere very close to it. Zach Vasquez of The Guardian has more to say on this matter. If there’s one thing that anyone should have learned when it comes to Star Wars fans at this point, their attention and their favor shifts in a big way at times depending on which characters are getting pushed and who they decide to back. Remember during the prequels that characters such as Zam Wessel and Jango Fett were being looked at with some interest. It might not have been this intense but it was still noticeable. Plus, Padme, formerly Queen Amidala, was also a popular character at one point. Things have a way of balancing out on their own to be certain, but for now it’s interesting to see how the little guy has risen.
A lot of this comes from the sheer curiosity that exists concerning Baby Yoda considering the fact that his species is one that’s never been fully laid out on paper like so many others. There are plenty of creatures, both sentient and non, in the Star Wars franchise that a fan could lecture people on since they’ve been detailed and even written about as though they’re real creatures that one might find in nature. But really, all we know about Yoda’s species is that their diminutive, have green skin, big eyes, bigger ears, have all been Force-sensitive thus far, can acclimate fairly well to many climates, and have voracious appetites. Keep in mind this little guy ate what looked like an entire frog in one episode, bones and all, while it was still kicking. Michael Jung of Screenrant has more to say on this topic. That tends to mean that whatever they eat must get dissolved rather quickly as it’s going down, or that they have exceptionally large and flexible stomachs. So it’s easy to think that the curiosity that people have for this species is a big part of what’s fueling their popularity on the internet since people really want to know more. After all, we’ve had years to figure out Darth Vader, and he’s still a favorite.