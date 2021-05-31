Is the Show “Building off the Grid” Fake?

Over the last few years, technology has made some very impressive strides. It’s gotten to the point where it’s getting harder and harder to avoid using the latest technology in everyday life. Despite all of these advances, however, there is also an increasing number of people who are interested in living off the grid. Since 2014, the DIY Network/HGTV series Building off the Grid has been focused on telling these people’s stories. As you may have guessed by the title, the show follows people who are interested in building homes that are completely off the grid. The show documents the entire process and provides an interesting look at what it’s like to live without many of the things we’ve all come to see as comforts.
As with other reality shows, however, there are some people who have questioned if what you see is really what you get when it comes to Building off The Grid. After all, the reality genre has been known to manipulate things and create fake storylines. Keep reading to find out if Building off the Grid is fake.
How Are People Cast On Building Off The Grid
One of the first things we need to address when talking about the validity of Building Off the Grid is how cast members are chosen. It’s always a red flag when a show doesn’t have any sort of casting application process, but so far, Building Off the Grid checks out in this department. The series did a nationwide casting call in hopes of finding people who would be interested. Sadly, there isn’t a lot of information on the exact requirements.
According to Tiny House Blog, “To be considered for the show, you must be ready to build and not already in the process of building. In addition, the home must be built on the land where it will ultimately exist. No off-site homes such as park models will be part of the show. The show will not only document the building of a home, but also off-grid capabilities including solar and wind power, septic, wells and the challenges and benefits of more remote living.”
Is The Show Fake?
Fans of Building off The Grid will be happy to know that we weren’t able to find anything that indicates the show is fake. In fact, we didn’t even stumble across any outrageous conspiracy theories about the show. The show has been on for long enough at this point that if there were any major signs of the show being fake, they would probably be all over the internet by now. Of course, however, if the show were fake, all of the participants have probably been sworn to secrecy in the form of a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).
Of course, there’s a good chance that things are edited and/or presented in ways that make them more interesting. At the end of the day, these production companies are going to do what they think they need to in order to entice viewers to watch. But it doesn’t appear that the show is scripted at all.
The Show Is Real, But Is It Real Enough?
While it doesn’t appear that anybody has blatantly accused the show of being fake, there are lots of people who believe that the series presents things in ways that are unrealistic. For example, some people feel that the projects on the show are done so quickly that important details are often omitted.
One viewer even left a comment on the show’s IMDB page saying, “Sloppy all the way around and just wrong way to do a good job and stay safe thru it. Terrifying examples on how to work safely! I would bet they all end up with some terrible skin,lung problems or injuries due to their awful work habits.” That being said, if you’re watching Building off The Grid, you should keep in mind that the show is more for entertainment than education. As mentioned earlier, all reality shows have to sacrifice some of their authenticity in order to be more interesting.
The Future Of Building Off The Grid
Building off The Grid is currently in its 11th season, and from what we can tell the show is still going strong. We weren’t able to find any information on the show’s renewal status, but there’s a good chance that it’ll be back for another season. In reality, the show has the potential to go on for many seasons because it doesn’t look like the number of people wanting to live off the grid will be decreasing any time soon.