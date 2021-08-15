Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ish Soto

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ish Soto

31 seconds ago

Ish Soto has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, but it wasn’t until recently that he came into the spotlight. His relationship with Siesta Key star, Madisson Hausburg, earned both of them a lot of attention, largely due to the couple’s 20 year age difference. On top of that, the fact that Ish was a producer on Siesta Key also raised alarms in many people’s heads. Despite people’s opinions, the couple has refused to let anything stand in their way.  They are still going strong and they’re looking forward to walking down the aisle and spending the rest of their lives together. At the moment, however, they have not officially announced their wedding date. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ish Soto.

1. He Likes To Keep A Pretty Low Profile

Ish may be dating a reality TV star, but that doesn’t mean that he has any interest in sharing his life with the world. Although he’s been pretty public about his relationship with Madisson, he has chosen to be private about other aspects of his personal life. This is something that likely won’t change even after they’re married.

2. He’s Produced Some Very Popular Shows

Most people are aware of the fact that Ish used to be a producer on Siesta Key, but they may not realize that he’s also produced some other very popular reality TV shows. His list of credits includes The Curse of Oak Island, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. He’ll probably be adding even more successful projects to his resume in the years to come.

3. He Likes To Read

Ish has been fortunate to find consistent work over the years which means that his schedule doesn’t usually allow for much free time. However, when he does get a moment to spare, he enjoys reading. As someone who works in entertainment, Ish probably really loves the feeling of getting lost in a good story.

4. He Studied At Indiana University

Although we don’t have any information on where Ish was born and raised, or how he got into entertainment, we do know that he attended Indiana University. His LinkedIn profile shows that he earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1995. However, his profile doesn’t specify what his degree is in.

5. Family Is Important To Him

Ish may not be the type of person to go into detail about his personal life on social media, but his Instagram profile has made it very clear that family is one of his top priorities. He appears to have close relationships with his parents although it’s unclear whether he has any siblings.

6. He Loves Animals

There’s always something a little heart warming about knowing that a person loves animals. That being said, get ready to have your heart warmed because Ish is most definitely an animal person. From the looks of things, he has both a dog and a cat and he seems to really enjoy his role as a pet parent.

7. He Enjoys Nature

Anybody who likes to be outside knows that there’s something special about getting out and breathing fresh air. When things get hectic, it can be a great way to disconnect for a little bit and recharge. Ish spends a lot of time outdoors and he loves simply exploring his surroundings and taking in the natural scenery.

8. His Previous Relationship History Is Unknown

Ish’s relationship with Madisson is the first public one he’s had. We weren’t able to find any information on if he’s ever been married in the past. However, it doesn’t appear that he has any children. Given his age, though, it’s probably safe to say that Madisson isn’t the first person he’s dated on a serious level.

9. He Likes To Travel

Traveling is one thing that most people would probably do a lot more of if they had extra time and money. Thanks to his job he has gotten the opportunity to lots of traveling within the United States and in other parts of the world. Some of the countries he’s been to include Spain and Fiji. Since Madisson also likes to travel, this is probably one of the areas where they can really connect.

10. He Loves To Take Pictures

As far as we know, Ish has never referred to himself as a photographer, but he might want to start. He enjoys taking pictures while he’s out on his adventures and he’s great at capturing beautiful natural moments. He often shares the photos he takes on Instagram and his followers seem to really enjoy them.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

HBO Westworld interesting moments season 2
The 20 Most Interesting Moments From Westworld Season 2
Raising Kanan Season1 Episode 4: Seven Lessons We Learned
Parenting Lessons Learned From Grownish Season 4 Episode 4
10 Interesting Facts About Netflix’s Dragon Prince
Streaming 101: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in August 2021
Ranking All The Will Smith Sci-Fi Movies
10 Actors Who Were Fired from Leading Roles
The Major Role Hershey’s Chocolate Had in “Psycho”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ish Soto
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alex Garfin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Winslow
Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
What We Know about Log Horizon Season 4 So Far
What We Know about Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions Season 3
Are We Ever Going to See a Bleach Anime Return?
What We Know about The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2
Check Out This Awesome Live-Action Recreation of a Game of Contra
What to Expect from FIFA Ultimate Team 22
All You Need To Know About The Lords Mobile and Saint Seiya Collab
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Helped Me Turn Off Auto-Pilot