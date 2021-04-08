It’s been more than a decade since Jacqueline Laurita was introduced to the world as a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As a cast member, she became well-known for being someone who wasn’t afraid to call people out when needed. As you can probably guess though, this didn’t make her popular with some of the other cast members. Although she is no longer a part of the show, she still has a very dedicated fan base of people who love to stay in the loop with what’s going on in her life. In recent years, Jacqueline has continued to work hard and focus on her family, and she seems to be perfectly content with leaving the reality TV world behind. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jacqueline Laurita.
1. She Is An Advocate For Autism Awareness
Jacqueline is a proud mother to three children. Her youngest son, Nicholas, was diagnosed with autism in 2012 and since then she has become very passionate about spreading information about the disorder. Although Nicholas’ journey hasn’t always been easy, he’s learned already learned how to overcome obstacles and make the most of life.
2. She Has Some Acting Experience
When most people think of Jacqueline’s TV experience, her time on RHONJ is the first thing that comes to mind. What many people don’t know is that she’s also had a couple of acting roles over the years. She made her acting debut in 2009 and an episode of Mercy and she also had a small role in the 2012 film Bad Parents. It doesn’t look like she has any plans to do more acting in the future.
3. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Jacqueline’s star is still burning bright even though it’s been quite some time since she’s been on TV. Thanks to her dedicated fan base, she has gotten the chance to work with companies to help market their products. She is currently an ambassador for the Flat Tummy Tea Company.
4. She Occasionally Watches RHONJ
Sometimes when a person parts ways with a show, they are completely turned off from ever watching it again. That hasn’t been the case with Jacqueline, though. While she doesn’t tune in to every single episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she still watches the show from time to time and likes to catch up on all the tea during the reunions.
5. She Loves Spending Time Outside
Housewives have a reputation for being a little on the prissy side, but just because Jacqueline loves hair and makeup doesn’t mean that she’s afraid to spend time outside. She actually loves spending time in nature and she enjoys doing things like hanging out by the water and going for walks.
6. She Hosted A Podcast
For almost a year, Jacqueline was the host of a weekly podcast called The LookOver Ladies. Unfortunately, however, there haven’t been any new episodes of the show since 2020. While her own podcast may be a thing of the past, Jacqueline has appeared as a guest on several other shows over the years.
7. She’s An Author
Jacqueline is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to branch out into new territory and try new things. One of those new things included becoming an author. In 2015, Jacqueline co-wrote a book called Get It! A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Getting Your It Together.
8. She’s Lived In Lots Of Different Places
Jacqueline was born in New Jersey, but due to her father’s career in the military, she moved around a lot when she was younger. At this point in her life, she’s lived in nearly a dozen places including Arizona, Kansas, South Korea, and Germany. Currently, Jacqueline lives in Nevada with her family.
9. She’s All About Health And Wellness
Most people probably don’t spend as much time taking care of themselves as they should. This is something Jacqueline hopes to fix. In addition to being serious about her own health and wellness, Jacqueline is a health coach and she is very passionate about helping people make healthier lifestyle choices.
10. She Has A Huge Social Media Following
One of the coolest things about being on reality TV is that it almost always results in people becoming social media influencers as well. Even five years after leaving the TV world behind, Jacqueline still has nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram and her posts seem to get lots of engagement. While it doesn’t look like she has plans to return to reality TV, there’s a good chance her following will continue to grow in the years to come.