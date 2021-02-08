Jake Epstein has been in the entertainment industry for so long that there are a lot of people who probably feel like they’ve watched him grow up. Over the years, Jake has gone from a young actor to an international star and he has remained humble all along the way. He has shown time and time again that he has the ability to play any kind of role and he has been a consistent presence on our screens for more than 20 years. With his 2021 off to a great start, that doesn’t look like it’s going to be changing any time soon. No matter what Jake is working on, you can always bet that it’s going to be top notch. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jake Epstein.
1. He Initially Wanted To Act So He Could Miss School
Jake was drawn to acting at an early age, but it wasn’t because he loved the craft. He told Broadway.com that, when he was 9-years-old, he wanted to audition for a local acting school so that he could miss three days of school. He ended up getting accepted and his parents were very supportive.
2. He Is A Musician
The world was introduced to Jake as an actor, but that isn’t his only creative talent. He loves music and has gotten the chance to combine his love for acting and music on several occasions. Jake hasn’t released any music of his own and it doesn’t appear that he has any plans to.
3. He Is Been On Broadway
On screen work has gotten Jake the most attention over the years, but he’s also had a success stage career that includes having been on Broadway. He made his Broadway debut in the 2012 production of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He has also been in other productions both on and off-Broadway.
4. He Auditioned For Glee
During its time on the air, Glee was one of the most popular shows on TV and it was groundbreaking in a lot of ways. Jake auditioned for a role on the show but ultimately wasn’t chosen. While it may have been a disappointing blow at the time, Jake has gotten plenty of other great opportunities since.
5. He Loves To Write
Self expression is very important to most creative people and Jake is no exception. On top of music and acting, he also enjoys writing. During an interview with Stage Buddy in 2016 he said, “It’s definitely a dream of mine to keep writing. With writing, it can take a very long time to get something produced and off the ground. The response from Therefore Choose Life was so positive, and we’re trying to see what’s next and what the future holds.”
6. He Practiced Martial Arts When He Was Young
Even though Jake has spent most of his life in the spotlight, he’s still found the time to explore other things he enjoys. Martial arts was one of those things. He earned a brown belt before deciding to give it up. It’s unclear whether or not he still does any martial arts.
7. He Is Passionate About Social Justice
There are some actors who are perfectly content with just acting, but Jake wants to use his platform to do much more. He isn’t afraid to speak his mind and he has been vocal about social justice and human rights. Jake has used his social media presence to help raise awareness to the fight to end racism and police brutality.
8. He Is Married
Not only has Jake found the thing he loves, he’s also found the person he loves. In 2018, he married the love of his life, Vanessa Smythe. She is also an actress and is best-known for her role as Michio in the TV series The Expanse. The couple does not have any children.
9. He Is A Private Person
When you’ve spent as much time in the spotlight as Jake has, it can be hard to maintain any level of privacy. Surprisingly, however, Jake has worked hard to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Although he is fairly active on social media, he likes to keep his posts mainly focused on his work.
10. He Sells Videos On Cameo
Jake has always loved getting the chance to connect with his fans and Cameo has given him an extra special way to do that. Through the platform he sells personalized video shoutouts that are great for any occasion. He is currently charging $40 for videos and he offers the option for 24 hour delivery.