10 Things You Didn’t Know about James Charles

James Charles is an internet sensation who has changed the game. First and foremost, he’s not a celebrity by traditional means. He did not become famous by becoming an actor or a politician or a model. He became famous with a YouTube channel that features all his favorite beauty hacks, tips, and products – and he is a man. When he first began his channel, this was almost unheard of, and it was a game-changer in every manner of speaking. Now he is a household name, and his fan base is massive. If you’re not sure you know much about him, you should get to know him now.
1. A Covergirl
He’s a history-making man by every single manner of the definition. CoverGirl is a brand that is made for women, but he was the first male spokesmodel for the company. The gig came in 2016, and he’s rocked it like it was his job. Well, we suppose it was his job. He made history when the company openly announced that they were going to feature him as a spokesmodel for their feminine brand – just one more way he’s changed the game.
2. James is Young
He has a very youthful appearance not because of his insane talent with a highlighter and contour brush, but because he is youthful. James was born in 1999, which means he’s only 20-years-old. His youthful appearance comes from his young age, but it also accounts for a bit of the controversy he is so famous for creating. He was still a child when he became famous, and he didn’t know how to handle that.
3. His Net Worth
His net worth is impressive, and most if it comes from his abilities with makeup. He’s got a YouTube channel, but he also does makeup, he is a CoverGirl, and he has many other jobs. He’s got a net worth somewhere in the ballpark of $12 million, which is impressive for such a young man who got his start at home with a makeup brush and a camera with internet access.
4. Created his own pallette
Not only does he have his own channel that made him famous, but he’s also worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Back in 2018, James was given the opportunity to create his own palette with Morphe Cosmetics. He was also invited to England to be with the company when they opened their second store in the UK. He’s famous for his look, and he’s making other people just as famous.
5. He’s A Makeup Artist
To add to his already impressive resume, James Charles is a young man who does makeup for a living; and not just on his own face. Did you know, for example, that he is the man who created the makeup look worn by Iggy Azalea in her music video “Sally Walker” back in 2019? He did her makeup, and he also did his own and made an appearance in her video. He’s good at what he does, and you can tell just by checking out the look she rocked in the video.
6. He’s Openly Gay, But Not Really?
He’s a young man who knows himself well, and he knows he is gay. He’s known his entire life that he is gay, but he also came out and made a comment recently in which he admitted he is not fully gay in that he only cares for men. He’s been with women, and he’s even been with men and women who classify themselves as transgender. He’s a man who just seems to like people for people rather than for their body parts or anything else.
7. His Year Book Photo is Famous
He’s known for having one of the most beautiful Yearbook photos in the world, and he claimed he brought his own Ring light to take the photos during his senior year. However, he later came out and said that he did not, but that he did edit the photos to look as he wanted them to look. The controversy was a little bit of a letdown for some of his fans.
8. He Works with Big Celebrities
We did mention he’s worked with Iggy Azalea, Covergirl, and Morphe, but we also know that his fan base does not care as much about any of those people as they do Kylie Jenner. So, we should mention that he gave Kylie Jenner a makeover and that he did her makeup to look spectacular. He’s also mentioned that they have future work in the works.
9. He’s Controversial
We cannot go into this situation any further without mentioning that he’s controversial enough that he has set the record for the largest number of unfollows in a single day. He once lost one million YouTube followers in one day because of a video someone else posted, he responded to, and that didn’t go over well for him. He’s also been in the press for saying things that offend people. Again, we should mention he’s only 20. He’s just learning how to speak his opinion without offending others, without making people feel as if he is attacking them, and as if he is someone who can say it eloquently. That is something that comes with age, and he’s just not there yet. So, we think his fans and his critics need to relax a bit and really think about the fact that the words they’re judging are coming from someone who is only just recently not a legal child anymore.
10. He’s Legally Blind
Did you know that your favorite YouTube star is legally blind? By medical diagnosis, he is not able to see without corrective lenses, which means that he is blind. He has horrible eyesight, and he mostly wears his contact lenses to keep his eyes in check. He wears glasses, too, but he does find that his eyes are often tired and dry at the end of a long day of shooting and changing his looks. He then takes them out of his eyes and wears his glasses to ease the dryness.