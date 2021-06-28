Many people would agree that having a close relationship with their partner’s family is important to them. But how close is too close? That’s something Jason Ihle has been questioning since he and his fiance, Angelica, started dating. Angelica and her mother, Sunhe, have an unusually close relationship which has been documented on the TLC series sMothered. Sunhe’s overbearing personality has caused lots of rifts between Jason and Angelica. Despite Sunhe’s many attempts to break them up, Jason and Angelica managed to stay the course. They are now the happy parents of a beautiful little girl and they’re enjoying their own personal happily ever after. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jason Ihle.
1. He May Have Asian Ancestry
Very little is known about Jason’s life outside of what he’s shared on sMothered. However, it appears that he may have Japanese roots. A comment left on a photo he posted on Facebook read, “Ihle still looks like the same Japanese kid that used to be my roommate.” Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information about either of his parents.
2. sMothered Appears To Be His Only TV Experience
Becoming a reality TV star probably isn’t something that was ever on Jason’s priority list. More than likely, the opportunity just presented itself because of his relationship with Angelica. From what we know, he has never been on any other TV show – reality or otherwise.
3. He Was Still Married When He Met Angelica
One of the biggest problems that Sunhe had with Jason is that he was still legally married when he started dating Angelica. On top of that, Jason seemed to struggle to set boundaries with his ex-wife. After lots of back and forth, he finally agreed to start the divorce proceedings.
4. He’s A Very Private Person
Some people may think that privacy and reality TV can’t co-exist, but that simply isn’t the case. Sure, sMothered shows some very personal moments in Jason’s life, but outside of that, he hasn’t shared a single detail about his private life. Unlike lots of other reality TV stars, he isn’t taking advantage of his time in the spotlight.
5. He Works In Public Relations
Lots of people who have seen Jason on TV have probably wondered what he does for work. Based on his Facebook profile, he’s a public relationships representative although it’s unclear exactly what his job entails and what company he works for. Overall, though, he seems to be doing pretty well for himself.
6. He May Have Children From A Previous Relationship
People who watch sMothered will probably think that Jason’s daughter with Angelica is his first and only child, but there’s a good chance that Jason has a child from his previous marriage. A Facebook photo reveals him next to a small child and the comments suggest that it’s his son. Just because Jason hasn’t talked about having another child doesn’t mean he’s hiding it, though. Since the focus of sMothered is meant to be Angelica’s relationship with her mom, producers probably saw no need to include that detail.
7. He Loves Technology
Technology has advanced so much over the last few decades that it’s become an important part of all of our daily lives. Based on some of his old Facebook posts, it’s clear that Jason is the kind of person who’s into technology and likes to stay up to date on the latest gadgets.
8. He May Be Politically Conservative
Political views aren’t something that really gets discussed on sMothered, but it looks like Jason, Angelica, and Sunhe may be more on the conservative side. In 2012, Jason posted something on Facebook that said “I’m proud to say I side 91% with Mitt Romney.” Sunhe has openly posted on Facebook about being a Trump supporter, and some of Angelica’s Instagram captions suggest that she is also conservative.
9. He Isn’t Very Active On Social Media
By now, lots of people have probably flocked to Instagram to see if Jason has an account, but it doesn’t appear that he does. The only social media platform he seems to be on is Facebook, but he doesn’t post very often on there either. Since he is a private person this isn’t too surprising.
10. His Relationship With Sunhe May Be Improving
To say that Jason and Sunhe have had a rocky relationship would be putting it lightly. On several occasions, Sunhe made it very clear that she didn’t like Jason and didn’t think he was good enough for her daughter. Fortunately, it looks like things may be improving between the two but only time will tell if their relationship stays good.