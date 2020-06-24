10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Maza

In the 15 years since making his on screen debut, Jason Maza has shown people all over the world just how talented is. With dozens of credits to his name, Jason has appeared on both the big and small screens. He is best-known for role in films like Fish Tank and Brotherhood. In addition to being an actor, Jason is also a producer who has worked on several projects including The Knot and We Are Monster. Not only does Jason love what he does, but he’s also very good at it. Thanks to his combination of hard work and talent, Jason still has lots of great things ahead of him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jason Maja.
1. He’s Always Up For A Challenge
Jason has played a wide range of roles throughout his career, and that’s because he’s always up for a challenge. In fact, he doesn’t even go after roles that he feels will be too easy. One of his favorite ways to be challenged in a role is to have a physical element to them.
2. He Loves Auditions
Jason says that one of the best pieces of advice he ever got was to fall in love with going on auditions. He has genuinely embraced this tip and has gotten to a place in his career where he enjoys the audition process. Not only has this mindset helped him to remain humble, but it’s also allowed him to take advantage of lots of opportunities.
3. He Doesn’t Make As Much Money As People Think
Even though Jason loves his job, there is one thing that really annoys him and that’s the fact that he doesn’t always get paid well. He said, “People assume because I work in TV and film I get paid big bucks! I promise you most Brit films I’ve done haven’t been well paid…”
4. Ray Winstone Is One Of His Favorite Actors
As a talented actor, Jason has been inspired by many of the other talented actors who came before him. He cites Ray Winstone as one of his favorite actors and biggest inspirations. He says, “If you look what he has achieved, he started off as a working class British film actor to a big star in Hollywood. We’re from similar backgrounds as well as the same area so I suppose I can relate to him. If I have half the career he has I’ll be very happy.”
5. He Wishes He Could Have Met Muhammad Ali
If you could meet anyone, dead or alive, who would it be? Although most people would probably assume that Jason would answer that question with the name of an actor, that person for him is actually Muhammad Ali. Jason says he would have loved to spar with the champ in his prime.
6. He Never Went To Drama School
Attending drama school seems to be a natural progression for lots of actors. However, Jason decided to take another path. He was accepted to the Central School of Speech and Drama, but at that time, he was already working so he decided not to attend. Fortunately, things worked out for Jason even without extensive formal training.
7. He Has Theater Experience
If you’re a fan of Jason’s work, you probably recognize him from his on screen work. However, he’s also gotten a good amount of theater experience throughout his career. He made his stage debut in a production of The Cage by by Deborah Gearing and John Burgess when he was just 18-years-old.
8. He Loves Sports
No matter how much you love for job, it’s always healthy to take a break and make time to rest and recharge. When Jason isn’t working, one of his favorite things to do is play and watch sports. He also likes to spend time outdoors and go boating with his loved ones.
9. He Wants To Win A BAFTA
Setting goals is one of the best ways to push yourself to reach the next level. Jason has accomplished lots of goals in his career, but there’s one he’s still shooting for: he would love to win a BAFTA. He has already worked on projects that have been nominated and won, but he has yet to earn an award himself.
10. London Is His Favorite City
Jason was born and raised in Romford, England which is about 40 minutes from London. Even though he grew up in the area and has done lots of traveling, Jason considered London to be his favorite city in the world. I guess it’s true what they say, there’s no place like home.