It’s been well over a decade since Jason Wahler was introduced to the reality TV world as a cast member on MTV’s Laguna Beach. Since then, a lot of things in his life have changed. While those changes haven’t always been good, Jason has never been the type to let anything keep him down for long. Over the years, he has grown in ways that he probably never could’ve imagined. Now, things have come full circle for him as a cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings. Fans are excited to see him back in action and Jason is equally as excited to continue sharing his story. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jason Wahler.
1. He Wanted To Be A Professional Baseball Player
When Jason was younger, sports were a very big part of his life and he especially enjoyed playing baseball. His ultimate goal was to become a professional baseball player. After a successful high school baseball career, Jason started to attract the attention of some professional teams. However, it’s unclear why he was never able to make a career out of it.
2. He’s All About Family
Jason comes from a very close knit family. In addition to his parents, Jason also has three siblings. This closeness is something he has recreated as an adult. Jason is happily married and he is a very proud father. He looks forward to spending time with his loved ones whenever he can.
3. He’s Struggled With Substance Abuse
When viewers first saw Jason on Laguna Beach, they probably thought that he was another spoiled rich kid who grew up with everything he wanted and never had a care in the world. While this may have been true to some extent, Jason has dealt with plenty of difficult moments over the years. He dealt with years of drug and alcohol abuse and almost lost everything he cares about as a result of the illness.
4. He Went To Boarding School
Before becoming a cast member on Laguna Beach, Jason was actually a student at a boarding school in Utah. He returned home to California during his senior year. He found out about the opportunity to do the show after he got home. He wasn’t interested at first, but his family and friends were eventually able to convince him.
5. He Has Some Acting Experience
Reality TV is the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Jason’s time in the entertainment industry. What many people don’t realize, however, is that he’s also done a little bit of acting. In 2009, he had a small role in a movie called 2 Dudes and a Dream.
6. He Has A YouTube Channel
The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t the only time you can catch Jason on your screen. He also has a YouTube channel where he hosts a web series called the JAW Diaries. According to the channel’s description, “The JAWS Diaries chronicles the shared lives of Jason and Ashley Wahler as they navigate their new found beautiful reality in the wake of addiction, codependency and personal trauma.”
7. He Lost His Home Due To Gambling
Alcohol and drug abuse aren’t the only additions Jason has had to fight over the years. He also struggled with a very serious gambling addiction that caused him to lose his $1 million home. Fortunately, Jason was able to access the resources he needed in order to get things back on track.
8. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
As a native of Southern California, it goes without saying that Jason has a deep appreciation for warm weather and beautiful beaches. He loves to enjoy both of those things as often as he can. Being outdoors is one of his favorite ways to spend his time and he loves going hiking, boating, and off-roading.
9. He Hopes To Inspire Others
Things in Jason’s life haven’t always gone the way he’s hoped, but he’s able to see the value in everything he’s experienced. He hopes to be able to use his platform to help and inspire others who may be dealing with things like addiction. On his website, Jason writes, “I’ve discovered there is nothing more gratifying than helping someone without looking for anything in return. My heart is overjoyed when someone comes to me destroyed by drug and alcohol abuse and I am able to help them walk through to the other side to live an amazing, full life.”
10. He’s A Very Active Person
His baseball dreams may not have played out the way he always dreamed, but that hasn’t stopped Jason from continuing to stay active. He loves working out and does his best to stay in top shape. Not only is exercise great for his body, but it’s also the perfect way for Jason to release stress.