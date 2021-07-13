Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Wahler

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Wahler

35 seconds ago

It’s been well over a decade since Jason Wahler was introduced to the reality TV world as a cast member on MTV’s Laguna Beach. Since then, a lot of things in his life have changed. While those changes haven’t always been good, Jason has never been the type to let anything keep him down for long. Over the years, he has grown in ways that he probably never could’ve imagined. Now, things have come full circle for him as a cast member on The Hills: New Beginnings. Fans are excited to see him back in action and Jason is equally as excited to continue sharing his story. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jason Wahler.

1. He Wanted To Be A Professional Baseball Player

When Jason was younger, sports were a very big part of his life and he especially enjoyed playing baseball. His ultimate goal was to become a professional baseball player. After a successful high school baseball career, Jason started to attract the attention of some professional teams. However, it’s unclear why he was never able to make a career out of it.

2. He’s All About Family

Jason comes from a very close knit family. In addition to his parents, Jason also has three siblings. This closeness is something he has recreated as an adult. Jason is happily married and he is a very proud father. He looks forward to spending time with his loved ones whenever he can.

3. He’s Struggled With Substance Abuse

When viewers first saw Jason on Laguna Beach, they probably thought that he was another spoiled rich kid who grew up with everything he wanted and never had a care in the world. While this may have been true to some extent, Jason has dealt with plenty of difficult moments over the years. He dealt with years of drug and alcohol abuse and almost lost everything he cares about as a result of the illness.

4. He Went To Boarding School

Before becoming a cast member on Laguna Beach, Jason was actually a student at a boarding school in Utah. He returned home to California during his senior year. He found out about the opportunity to do the show after he got home. He wasn’t interested at first, but his family and friends were eventually able to convince him.

5. He Has Some Acting Experience

Reality TV is the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Jason’s time in the entertainment industry. What many people don’t realize, however, is that he’s also done a little bit of acting. In 2009, he had a small role in a movie called 2 Dudes and a Dream.

6. He Has A YouTube Channel

The Hills: New Beginnings isn’t the only time you can catch Jason on your screen. He also has a YouTube channel where he hosts a web series called the JAW Diaries. According to the channel’s description, “The JAWS Diaries chronicles the shared lives of Jason and Ashley Wahler as they navigate their new found beautiful reality in the wake of addiction, codependency and personal trauma.”

7. He Lost His Home Due To Gambling

Alcohol and drug abuse aren’t the only additions Jason has had to fight over the years. He also struggled with a very serious gambling addiction that caused him to lose his $1 million home. Fortunately, Jason was able to access the resources he needed in order to get things back on track.

8. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors

As a native of Southern California, it goes without saying that Jason has a deep appreciation for warm weather and beautiful beaches. He loves to enjoy both of those things as often as he can. Being outdoors is one of his favorite ways to spend his time and he loves going hiking, boating, and off-roading.

9. He Hopes To Inspire Others

Things in Jason’s life haven’t always gone the way he’s hoped, but he’s able to see the value in everything he’s experienced. He hopes to be able to use his platform to help and inspire others who may be dealing with things like addiction. On his website, Jason writes, “I’ve discovered there is nothing more gratifying than helping someone without looking for anything in return. My heart is overjoyed when someone comes to me destroyed by drug and alcohol abuse and I am able to help them walk through to the other side to live an amazing, full life.”

10. He’s A Very Active Person

His baseball dreams may not have played out the way he always dreamed, but that hasn’t stopped Jason from continuing to stay active. He loves working out and does his best to stay in top shape. Not only is exercise great for his body, but it’s also the perfect way for Jason to release stress.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Fear Street TV Series Seems Inevitable Doesn’t It?
Check Out The Trailer For New Animated Comedy Series “Drawn”
Whatever Happened to Samuel Monroe Jr.?
Ant-Man 3 Will Be Bringing Back YellowJacket
Top Gun: Maverick Behind the Scenes Video is Worth a Look
Why Heath Ledger Licked His Lips So Often in “The Dark Knight”
Jason Momoa Wants Vengeance in “Sweet Girl” Trailer
Is It Time for a ‘SoulCalibur’ Movie Yet?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Wahler
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Natalie Joy
Why Cobra Commander Should Get His Own Solo Movie
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Yuji Okumoto
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
chainsaw man
Chainsaw Man is Finally Getting an Anime, So What Do We Want To See From It?
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
solstice of heroes
Every Solstice of Heroes Cosmetic Currently in Destiny 2
assassin's creed infinity
Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Going Live, But is That The Right Move For The Franchise?
The Gollum Game Trailer Actually Looks Promising
nintendo switch
Nintendo is Making a New Switch, But it’s Basically The Same