When Jessica Nunez (Jayy) stepped on stage to perform for the judges on America’s Got Talent, she had one goal in mind: make her parents proud. Jayy began relying on music heavily after her parents were murdered in front of her at their grocery store in Philadelphia. Although the incident could’ve easily derailed her whole life, Jayy poured all of her feelings into her music. Her performance on AGT was proof that all of her hard work hadn’t been in vain. Her rendition of “Lost Without You” by Freya Ridings earned the respect of the judges and put her in the running to become the show’s next winner. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jayy from America’s Got Talent.
1. She Is Dominican
Jayy was born in the Dominican Republic and she is very proud of her roots. She moved to Philadelphia at an early age where her parents owned a grocery store. Jayy is very proud of her roots and she’s also proud to call Philadelphia home. She happily represents each place every time she steps on stage.
2. AGT Isn’t Her First TV Show
America’s Got Talent is easily the biggest show Jayy has been on, but it’s not the only one. She previously competed on the Latin American TV talent show La Reina de la Canción (Queen of the Song). It’s unclear where she placed on the show. She was also on a local TV show in Philadelphia called Q.
3. She Loves Connecting With Her Fans
Having a strong fan base is essential to having a successful career as an entertainer. Jayy is grateful for all of the people who have shown her love and support throughout her career. She likes to reciprocate that love whenever she gets the chance and she enjoys using social media as a way to interact with her fans.
4. She Has Always Wanted To Audition For AGT
Being on a show like American’s Got Talent can be a life-changing experience. Even people who don’t win often end up with more opportunities. Needless to say, Jayy has always wanted to give it a shot, but it wasn’t until this season that she finally felt ready to take that leap.
5. Her Social Media Following Is Growing
Social media has become an incredibly powerful tool and having a large social media following can lead to great opportunities outside of the internet. Jayy currently has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and that number is only going to increase the longer she stays on AGT.
6. Family Is Important To Her
After Jayy’s parents were killed, she had to step up in a major way to take care of her siblings. There are a lot of people who would have passed on the responsibility, but not Jayy. She rose to the occasion to make sure her siblings were well taken care of she continues to be dedicated to her family. Her siblings are also her biggest fans.
7. She Loves Fashion
Jayy doesn’t just like to sound good every time she steps on stage, she also likes to look good. She has a great eye for fashion and she loves being able to express herself through her clothing. Whether she’s going to a formal event or just hanging out in a casual setting, she knows exactly how to put together the perfect outfit.
8. It Doesn’t Appear That She’s Released Any Music
There are lots of contestants on America’s Got Talent who have already put out singles and full-length projects. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Jayy. As far as we can tell, Jayy hasn’t put out any music yet but there’s no doubt that it’s coming.
9. The Person Who Killed Her Parents Was Convicted
Losing her parents in such a tragic way is something that Jayy will never be able to fully recover from. At the very least, though, she has gotten the little sense of justice that is available to her through the legal system. According to an article from FOX 29, the people who murdered her parents were convicted for the crime.
10. Viewers Loved Her Performance
The judges weren’t the only people who were thoroughly impressed by Jayy’s voice. The people at home also enjoyed hearing her sing and lots of people are already suggesting that she could win the whole thing. Several people commented that she deserved a Golden Buzzer while a Twitter user named dmd_58, said, “Beautiful. I’m more than sure her parents are listening and very proud of her. What a beautiful voice.”