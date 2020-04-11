Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeffrey Wright

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeffrey Wright

1 min ago

Younger fans may best recognize Jeffrey Wright from his role as Bernard Lowe on Westworld. However, he has appeared in dozens of major roles over the years. His career spans much further and includes a Tony, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. For decades, Wright has been known for the soft but serious presence he brings to all of his roles. The longevity of his career has shown that he can appeal to people of all ages. He has played characters that range from Martin Luther Kung Jr. to the fictional Valentin Narcisse on Boardwalk. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jefrey Wright.

1. He Dropped Out Of NYU

Jeffrey Wright earned a scholarship to New York University’s film school. Most would consider this the chance of a lifetime, but Jeffrey knew it wasn’t the best fit for him. He dropped out of school after two months to begin acting.

2. He Has Chosen To Take Smaller Roles To Spend More Time At Home

Since the birth of his children, Jeffrey has preferred to take smaller roles so he can spend more time at home with his two children Elijah and TK. Wright was also married to actress, Carmen Ejogo from 2000 to 2014.

3. He Doesn’t Consider Himself A Black Man In Hollywood

Jeffrey Wright doesn’t consider himself a black man in Hollywood, however, not for the reasons you may think. Wright’s reason is very straightforward: he doesn’t live in Hollywood. Unlike most actors, Wright has resisted making the move to Los Angeles and says he probably never will.

4. He Calls Basquiat His Kindred Spirit

In 1996, Jeffrey Wright played the well artist painter, Jean-Michel Basquiat who passed away in 1998. Wright looks back on this role with fond memories and says he feels a special connection to Basquiat. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Wright said, “I consider Basquiat a kindred spirit, which is part of the reason I wanted to share some part of his story with a larger audience … even though Jay-Z likes to say that he is the new Jean-Michel, we were telling that story 20 years ago. But I’m glad that he and folks who might not otherwise have taken a look at his work are now doing it.”

5. He Played Lacrosse In College

Wright completed his undergraduate educatio at Amherst College where he was a member of the lacrosse team. He was also being recruited to play football at Amherst but decided not to because his schedule was already full.

6. He Used To Work In A Locker Room

When he was about 14 or 15 years old, Jeffrey Wright got his first job. While most people his age were running paper routes or mowing lawns, Jeffrey was working in a locker room at a local pool in Southeast D.C. His job consisted of placing swimmers’ clothes in lockers while they want to the pool. Even though it wasn’t the most glamorous job, it’s one that Jeffrey will never forget.

7. His First Acting Job Was At Children’s Theater

Right after graduating from Amherst, Wright went back home and was able to land an acting job working for a children’s theater in D.C. Wright says the job taught him one of the most valuable lessons of his career: “Children cannot be fooled. If you do not compel them, if they are not entertained, they will leave the room. Perhaps they won’t leave in body, but they will certainly leave in mind and spirit—and maybe in body.”

8. He Lives In Brooklyn

Jeffrey Wright has lived in Brooklyn since the 80s and says he wouldn’t have it any other way. He originally lived in Fort Greene but moved to another section of the borough once he started a family. He loves his Brooklyn and says he would much rather raise his children there than in a place like Los Angeles.

9. Westworld Has Made Him Wary Of Technology

Being a cast member on Westworld has changed Jeffrey Wright’s relationship with technology. He told Parade, “I definitely am wary of having devices open and listening and recording conversations and interactions in our house. It’s clearly a portal for mischief. The show has deepened my sense of caution around these things.”

10. He Loves Stage Work

Jeffrey spent much of his early acting career working in theater. Although stage work can be more challenging than films and TV, Wright says that he prefers. theater work. He adds that being on stage is very satisfying and allows for more control.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Life Lessons The Show ‘‘Shahs Of Sunset’’ Teaches Us
Disney is Developing a Frozen 2 Spinoff Series about Olaf
Jar Jar Binks
Is Jar Jar Binks Going to Appear on the Obi Wan Series?
Five TV Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoff Show
Why A Quiet Place Part II Feels Like a Lost Opportunity
The Five Most Elaborate Heist Films of All-Time
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime in April 2020
This is What a Sequel to The Dark Knight Rises Could Look Like
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeffrey Wright
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kameron Michaels
The Five Best Automotive Youtube Stars To Watch Right Now
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Barbara Kavovit
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever