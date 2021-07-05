When Jen Carfagno decided that she wanted to be a meteorologist, she probably didn’t think that she would eventually become a celebrity, too. However, thanks to her exceptional knowledge and fun personality, she has become the star of The Weather Channel. Although listening to the weather isn’t usually anything to write home about, Jen has turned it into something that people can really look forward to. Her popularity on TV has also turned her into a social media star, and she loves being able to use her platform to spread information and educate people on the weather. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jen Carfagno.
1. She Is A Pennsylvania Native
Jen was born and raised in a very small town in Pennsylvania called Collegeville. She decided to stay close to home for college and she attended Penn State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology. During college, she earned an internship with The Weather Channel.
2. She Is A Wife And Mother
The weather may seem like the most important thing in Jen’s life, but in reality, her family is the thing that means the most to her. She and her husband, Neil McGillis, have two children together and she takes lots of pride and being a wife and a mother. When she isn’t busy working, she loves spending time with her family.
3. She Likes To Cook
Since Jen’s job can be pretty demanding, a lot of people probably figured that she doesn’t have time to cook. While she may not be able to get in the kitchen every single day, she does enjoy the opportunities she gets to cook. Cooking gives her a chance to bond with her loved ones while also expressing her creative side.
4. She Enjoys Connecting With Fans On Social Media
Jen has built a very impressive social media following over the years, and she loves being able to use the platforms as a way to engage with her audience. She particularly loves using Twitter as a way to respond to questions and comments and people love hearing from her.
5. She Loves The Beach
As a meteorologist, Jen has grown to appreciate all kinds of weather patterns, but nothing beats a beautiful sunny day. When the weather is nice, you can usually catch Jen hanging out by the water. She loves to soak up some sun while getting lost in a good book.
6. She Enjoys Gardening
No matter how much a person loves their job, everyone needs hobbies and interests outside of work. For Jen, one of those. hobbies includes gardening. She loves growing different kinds of vegetables. Gardening also allows her to grow her own ingredients for cooking.
7. She Loves Learning New Things
Jen’s days as a traditional student may be over, but that doesn’t mean she’s all done with learning. She is the kind of person who loves to challenge herself and she’s always looking for opportunities to learn new information. This attitude has also come in handy for her career because she’s not scared to grow in her craft.
8. She Is On TikTok
Instagram and Twitter are the online platforms where Jen has built the biggest followings, but she’s also started an account on TikTok. The platform is mostly associated with Gen Z, but young people aren’t the only ones who can have fun on the app. At the moment, she has just over 600 followers on TikTok, but there is a very good chance that number will grow over time.
9. She Likes To Travel
Jen is an adventurous person and she loves to get out and explore the world. Even though her work schedule can be pretty demanding, she loves to travel when she gets the chance. She has been able to travel to places all over the United States and she’s also been to other parts of the world.
10. She Believes That Weather Is The Great Equalizer
For Jen, telling people what to expect from the weather is more than just passing along basic information. She sees it as the perfect way to connect with people. After all, the weather is one of the few things in life that everyone can say they’ve experienced. During an interview with Windy.com, Jen said, “One of the reasons I love being a meteorologist is that weather is the backdrop to every moment in our lives. It is the great equalizer. It is the conversation starter. It can create an instant connection. And it’s amazing to me how the weather community shares information and learning so well.”