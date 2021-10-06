10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenna Boyd

Throughout the course of Jenna Boyd’s life, she had big dreams. She knew she would do something spectacular with herself, but it is unlikely she knew just how big her name might one day be. She’s the actress responsible for memorable roles in projects such as “The Missing,” and Netflix’s “Atypical,” to name a few. She’s a huge star who is only getting more famous by the day. Her choice in roles is stellar, and she’s yet to do something in Hollywood that her fans do not appreciate. It’s not an easy job, but she is doing it well.
1. She is Young
Jenna Boyd is the kind of gal who looks younger than she is, but she is also still quite young. She’s a 90s baby who grew up during the last of the best years. Her date of birth is March 4, 1993. She celebrated her 28th birthday in 2021.
2. She’s From Texas
She’s a born and bred Texan. She’s from a small town called Bedford. Everything is bigger in Texas, though her time there was fleeting. She didn’t grow up in the same town she called home at birth, but she will always be a Texas girl.
3. She is a Model First
Boyd was discovered when she was a toddler. A modeling agency found her in a modeling search, and she began her modeling career at the tender age of two. She’s been busy her entire life making herself a career girl in the industry, though she did not know then just how big she’d be.
4. Her Parents Relocated Her
Because of her modeling career and her desire to become famous, her parents realized living in Texas wasn’t the best decision for their family. They moved Boyd and her brother to California when they were kids so that she could pursue modeling and see if there was any potential she could take up a career in acting.
5. She is Living in Oklahoma
As an adult, she no longer lives in California. In fact, she no longer lives in Texas, either. She’s living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as part of a program, she joined in 2019. It’s called the Tulsa Remote Program. It’s a program that gives participants a check for $10,000 in the form of a grant. The stipulation is that you have to live and work in Tulsa for one year.
6. She’s a College Graduate
When she finished high school, she went to college. She’s a graduate of Pepperdine University. She studied business while she was there. After graduating, she holds a degree in business. She works on many different things, and she’s happy to have earned her degree from such a prestigious institution. She might not use her degree, specifically, but she has it should she ever decide to go into business for herself.
7. She Got Her Start with A Dinosaur
When she was three, she went into the acting business. Modeling went well, but she wanted to spread her tiny wings, so she landed a job working with a large purple dinosaur. Need we say more? She began working with Barney and Friends when she was a baby, and she grew up singing, dancing, and playing alongside some other famous kids who went on to become major stars.
8. She’s Worked with the Best
In addition to working with Barney, she’s also worked with some of the most famous people in Hollywood. She’s worked with Cate Blanchett, David Spade, Evan Rachel Wood, Peter Gallagher, Blake Lively, and so many more famous people. She is a star.
9. She is a Skincare Consultant
It’s not often you find a major Hollywood star working for an MLM, but she does. She’s a consultant with the Rodan and Fields company. She suffered terrible acne when she was a teen, and she strongly stands by these products. They’ve helped improve her skin and make her more confident, so she shows her appreciation for the brand by being one of their consultants.
10. She Has a Famous Brother
Did we forget to mention something about her family? Her parents did not move to California just so she could do things for her own career. They also wanted to get her brother into the business. He’s also a star. His name is Cayden Boyd. He’s been in projects like “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” among others. Talent clearly runs in this family, and everyone is working hard to make a name for themselves.