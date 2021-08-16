Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Holland

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Holland

3 mins ago

Jennifer Holland has been acting professionally for more than 15 years. During that time, she has gone from uncredited appearances in TV shows to landing roles in major productions. Some of her most famous credits include The Suicide Squad and Sun Records. She will also be in an upcoming TV show called Peacemaker. Throughout her career, Jennifer has consistently shown the world that she can play all kinds of different roles. She takes all of her characters very seriously and her hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. As her career continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of roles she decides to take on. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Holland.

1. She’s Originally From Chicago

For the most part, Jennifer has been pretty quiet about her personal life so we don’t have any information about her family or her upbringing. We do, however, know that she was born in Chicago. It’s unclear if she was raised there, though. She currently lives in the Los Angeles area.

2. She Ran Track In High School

Keeping herself in good shape is something that has always been important to Jennifer. When she was in high school, she was a member of the track and field team and she competed in the pole vaulting event. Her days as a competitive athlete may be in the past, but Jennifer still loves to stay active. Exercise is part of her regular routine and it also benefits her mental health.

3. She Wanted To Be An Architect

Jennifer isn’t the kind of actress who has always known that acting was what she wanted to do. When she was younger, she really loved math and was hoping to become an architect. However, by the time she was in high school, she had gotten really into acting and she knew that’s what she wanted to do.

4. She’s More Than 20 Years Younger Than James Gunn

Jennifer has been in a relationship with filmmaker James Gunn since 2015. The couple’s relationship raised eyebrows for a couple of reasons, but one of them is the fact that there is a significant age gap between the two. Jennifer is about 34 years old (we don’t know her exact birth date) while James is 55.

5. She’s A Pet Parent

She may not technically have any children, but that doesn’t mean that Jennifer isn’t a mother in her own right. She is a very proud parent to two adorable little fur babies: a dog and a cat. Her pets are her pride and joy and they both make frequent appearances on her Instagram profile.

6. She’s A Gamer

You’ll probably never catch Jennifer live streaming on Twitch, but she does enjoy playing video games. During an interview with Talk Nerdy with Us, Jennifer said, “I love role-playing video games. As a kid I really got into this computer video game. I’m not so much into shooter video games, or anything like that, but I like things where you sort of have to figure out what’s going on, sort of like a mystery-suspense sort of thing. I’m a little nerdy about that.”

7. She Loves The Outdoors

Just because Jennifer is in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that she only enjoys doing things when cameras and bright lights are involved. When Jennifer gets some free time, she loves to spend it out enjoying the beauty of nature. She likes to do things like go hiking, kayaking, and swimming.

8. She Has Some Artistic Talents

Acting is the thing that Jennifer has focused most of her attention on, but it’s not the only area of the arts she enjoys. Overall, she loves anything that allows her to be creative and express herself. When she was younger, she loved drawing and painting. It’s unclear whether Jennifer still does either of these things.

9. She Loves To Travel

Jennifer has never been the kind of person who is content with sitting still. She loves to get out and explore the world and traveling has given her countless opportunities to do just that. Over the years she has gotten to visit lots of places in the United States and other parts of the world.

10. She Didn’t Have A Traditional High School Experience

Since Jennifer landed her first acting job as a teenager, she didn’t get to have the same high school experience as most people. She left school completely during her senior year and eventually ended up earning her GED. Although dropping out of high school can be very risky, it worked out well for Jennifer.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Successful Celebrities Who Were Voted the Least Likely to Succeed
Heels Recap: Kayfabe
10 Interesting Facts About Netflix’s Saint Seiya
Why Ramsay Bolton Was The Worst Character on Game of Thrones
Five Reasons Why Christmas Movies Are So Popular
Check Out The Trailer for “Prisoners of the Ghostland”
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Saving Paradise”
baby Yoda
Video Explains How The Lightsaber Sound is Made In Star Wars
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Holland
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aaron Kwok
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maxi Iglesias
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Samantha Cope
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
10 Reasons Why Boruto is Not as Popular as Naruto
What We Know about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 So Far
Moments In Naruto That We’ll Never Forget: Part 1
What We Know about Baki Season 4 So Far
The Medium For The PlayStation 5 Will Be a New Experience
Eight Horror Video Games To Play Before Halloween
Check Out This Awesome Live-Action Recreation of a Game of Contra
What to Expect from FIFA Ultimate Team 22