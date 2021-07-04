Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Jessica Joan

Jessica Joan’s journey to the spotlight probably wasn’t the one she’d always envisioned having. Although she started her career by doing some acting in the early 2010s, it wasn’t until the end of 2020 that she became widely known, and her newfound popularity had nothing to do with acting. Jessica Joan had been a member of the cult NXIVM, which disguised itself as a self-help group. She ultimately became instrumental in helping to bring it down and getting the founder Keith Raniere arrested. Initially, Jessica was referred to as Jane Doe, but she has since revealed her true identity. Although she has had to deal with a lot of negativity over the last few years, she’s ready to see what the future has in store for her. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Joan.

1. She Had A Rough Upbringing

Jessica is currently based in the Los Angeles area, but we weren’t able to find any information on where she was born and raised. That said, she has alluded to the fact that she had a difficult childhood. The things she experienced when she was younger likely made her even more susceptible to be attracted to the messages NXIVM was putting out.

2. She Is A Writer And Producer

Jessica began her professional acting career in 2010, but acting isn’t the only thing she’s done within the entertainment industry. She has also written and produced a couple of short film projects and it’s likely that she’ll be adding more to the list in the years to come.

3. She Is A Spiritual Person

Jessica hasn’t gone into specific detail about her religious beliefs, but her social media posts make it very clear that spirituality plays a big role in her life. After all of the things she’s been through, being able to lean on her spirituality has probably helped her get through some very difficult times.

4. She Loves To Travel

The world is such a big and beautiful place, and there are an endless amount of things to say. Jessica’s goal is to see as much of it as she can. She has been fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel, and she’s gotten to visit beautiful places such as France and Hawaii.

5. She Is An Author

Now that Jessica is free from the hold of NXIVM, she’s more than ready to share her story with the world. Jessica wrote a book called The Untouchable Jessica Joan which dives into her experiences as a member of NXIVM and the role she played in ending the cult.

6. She Has A Podcast

Jessica is the host of a podcast called The Untouchable Jessica Joan where she discussed various topics. According to the show’s description, each episode is “filled with raw, unfiltered and vulnerable shares about overcoming trauma, healing tools, life lessons and her road to becoming “Untouchable.”

7. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors

There’s something about sunshine and fresh air that have the ability to completely change people’s moods for the better. Jessica loves to get as much of both of those things as she can. She loves spending time in nature and luckily, southern California has no shortage of beautiful weather to enjoy.

8. She Is A Formally Trained Actress

Jessica’s acting career may not have taken off the way she was hoping, but she’s put in a lot of hard work to set herself up for success. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied acting at The Imagined Life Theatre and Marjorie Ballentine Studios. She also attended Orange Coast College but it’s unclear what she studied there.

9. She Is A Cat Person

Sorry to all of the dog lovers out there, but Jessica Joan is definitely a cat person. She has two adorable cats named Kamiko and Kiro who have become the stars of her Instagram profile. On top of getting plenty of love on her page, Kamiko also has a separate Instagram.

10. She Likes To Spread Positivity

After all of the things Jessica has endured, nobody would blame her if she chose to have a pessimistic outlook on life. However, she has actually chosen to do the opposite. She is a positive person and she loves being able to spread that energy to others. She is really focused on letting go of the past and setting herself up for happiness and success in the future. Many people are inspired by her story and her ability to see the good in life even when things appear to be falling apart.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


